13 states will waive the $ 10,200 unemployment tax exemption

More than a dozen states are not offering the new tax break on unemployment benefits that was approved in the last approved relief package.

That means taxpayers will have to pay state taxes on the unemployment benefits they received last year.

The American Rescue Plan waived federal tax for up to $ 10,200 in unemployment assistance per person. The Covid relief measure of $ 1.9 billion only grants this support to individuals and couples whose income was less than $ 150,000.

However, not all states are giving the support.

Thirteen states do not exclude unemployment compensation from taxes. These are: Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and West Virginia, as reported on CNBC.

The rest of the states do not tax unemployment benefits for different reasons.

Some do not charge a personal income tax. Others specifically exclude unemployment income from state taxes. And still others, like Indiana and Wisconsin, offer a partial tax break on benefits.

Other states adopted the new federal rule. In those areas, up to $ 10,200 in benefits are tax excluded.

–You may also be interested: IRS launches tool to track money from tax refunds