13 sci-fi movies available on HBO that deserve to be recovered

Only the DC heroes (almost) in full and two classic sagas like ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Alien’ would already make it worth stopping by HBO in search of good science fiction. But there is much more: We have dived through the platform’s catalog in search of the best genre films and we select these 13 that guarantee you good science fiction sessions of the pure, the bastard, and the one about walking around the house. Happy viewing!

The entire DC Universe

Although it doesn’t reach the limits of its North American counterpart or is comparable to the brutal Marvel coverage that Disney + does, and also missing things like the acclaimed adult animation series Harley Quinn, HBO displays a number of films from the DC Universe that will satisfy the average fan of superheroes.. And for a tip, some exclusive production like ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

Godzilla – King of the Monsters

Perhaps the worst of all the Warner Monsterverse movies, lacking the playful and hooligan spirit of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, the alchemical balance of drama and godzillism of the first’ Godzilla ‘or the festive brutality of’ Kong: Skull Island ‘, but even so, it is an unmissable date for fans of giant bugs. The staff of the kaiju eiga classic meets in a somewhat unbalanced film, but with a tremendous final stretch.

The Jacket

A very curious time travel film that, beyond science fiction, fools partly with fantasy by telling the story of a veteran of the Gulf War who, when he returns home, is immersed in a series of events tragic who end up sending him to a psychiatric hospital. There He will undergo an experimental isolation therapy during which he discovers that he can travel through time. At times a fantastic portrayal of post-traumatic stress, at times a romantic drama between people unable to establish normal relationships, it is a different film that uses common codes and codes in genre cinema.

12 monkeys

Absolute classic of modern time travel movies, striking an absolutely miraculous balance between impossible romantic drama, Terry Gilliam’s analog and satirical science fiction and the convoluted riddle of paradoxes and temporal impossibilities. Aesthetically and argumentatively very influential, with an absolutely gigantic Bruce Willis, it is worth reviewing it again and again so as not to lose perspective on how to do science fiction well without pretense and with talent as the only excessive value.

Saga ‘Back to the future’

Few trilogies can be reviewed over and over again without losing an ounce of charm as easily as ‘Back to the Future’. From the transtemporal adventure of the first installment to the wacky futuristic paradoxes of the second, going through the parodic western of the third. They form a priceless whole, a paradigmatic example of the best fantasy commercial cinema of the eighties, and you have the entire saga on HBO.

The last days

A stupendous post-apocalyptic Spanish proposal that visually takes a lot of resources from lethal virus movies, but with an epidemic that takes another form: that of a deadly agoraphobia. People have an atrocious panic to go out and are trapped in their houses, in the subway and in other closed spaces. Great cast led by Jose Coronado, Quim Gutiérrez and Marta Etura, and an interesting use of tension by the brothers David and Álex Pastor.

Morgan

The debut of Anya Taylor-Joy, today a star thanks to ‘The Witch’ or ‘Lady’s Gambit’, in a little runaway science experiment movie produced by Ridley Scott and with an excellent cast, completed by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kate Mara, Paul Giamatti or Toby Jones. A modest but forceful, oppressive production that raises a few questions about the moral limits of genetic experimentation.

Alien

Another absolutely mythical saga of science fiction of the seventies and eighties and that You should check if you do not have Disney + because it may be installed definitively and exclusively on that platform when the current HBO license period ends. Ripley’s adventures against the xenomorphs in the series’ four nuclear films, four totally inexhaustible classics.

The circle

Not to be confused with the Netflix production of the same name in the style of ‘Big Brother’, although between film and reality there are a series of coincidences that are disturbing. Here we have Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, Patton Oswalt and John Boyega in a satire of social networks and the loss of privacy that perhaps is partly naive and partly overly conservative, due to its anti-tech thriller format. But in any case, it throws up questions that should be asked and answered.

v for Vendetta

One of the most popular dystopian movies of recent times, set in fascist Britain where only a few rebels willing to use violence can stand up to the system. Its popularity came not so much from the box office success, but from its reformulation as a symbol first of Anonymous and other digital guerrillas, later adopting a cloudy and paradoxical layer of extra meaning at the hands of the alt-right, far exceeding the echo that it achieved. in its day the Alan Moore comic.

Timetrap

A nice time travel film, modest and limited in scope and, therefore, perfect for a good time of direct and daring science fiction: a group of students are trapped in a cave where time works differently than abroad. Trotting paradoxes, moderate claustrophobia and crazy time jumps.

Outlander

More medium-budget science fiction but with results that rival more ambitious blockbusters, in a fun mix of ‘Predator’ and ‘Vikings’ without the slightest embarrassment. A powerful cast (Jim Caviezel, John Hurt) and a daring concept (an alien ship crashes into the Norwegian Viking, in a stellar accident that is considered by the local brutotes as the unleashing of Ragnarok) they shake hands with some great monsters and a plot that gets to the point in record time.

Lucy

A Luc Besson in top form turns Scarlett Johansson into a superhero much more powerful than the Black Widow (and with better choreography) with the story of a young woman who accidentally ingests a drug that activates an increasing percentage of her brain capacity, allowing her to transcend her human condition. Direct and to the point, with an absolutely delusional final third, a good proof that superhero cinema is much more than Marvel and DC.

