Creamy, with sausage and even carbonara: learn to make rice recipes in the oven that will make your meal much more tasty!

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

To eat well, you don’t need a lot of strategy, exquisite ingredients and hours and hours in front of the stove. In reality, you get a very tasty dish just by reusing the rice that was left over from the previous day. That’s right, with a little creativity, you can prepare rice recipes from the oven for a practical and quick dinner. You will only need a few more ingredients and voilà!

And you must be thinking: but I don’t know how to combine the food flavors in the pantry with the rice! So, rest assured that the Kitchen Guide has separated 13 oven rice recipes that are delicious and very easy to prepare. There are several options to combine ingredients that you have at home. Check out!

13 oven-baked rice recipes to prepare a quick meal

Oven rice with shrimp and vegetables

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven rice ingredients with shrimp and vegetables

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

3 cups of shrimp

1 can of drained vegetables

1 chopped tomato

1 cup of tomato sauce

3 cups of cooked white rice

1/2 cup chopped green tea

Salt to taste

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Method of preparation

Heat a pan over medium heat with the oil and fry the onion and shrimp for 3 minutes. Add the vegetable selection, the tomato and sauté for 1 minute. Add the sauce and cook for 3 minutes. Add the rice, the green smell, season with salt and mix. Transfer to a large ovenproof dish, sprinkle with the mozzarella and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 10 minutes or until browned. Serve immediately.

Creamy oven rice with chicken

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of creamy oven rice with chicken

4 gems

2 boxes of sour cream (400g)

1 glass of creamy curd (200g)

Salt to taste

5 cups of cooked white rice

2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

Braised

4 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

2 chopped seedless tomatoes

3 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1/2 cup drained green corn

1/2 cup of chopped green olives

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and fry the onion and garlic for 3 minutes.

Add the tomato, chicken and sauté for 3 minutes. Mix corn, olives, salt, pepper and set aside.

In a bowl, mix egg yolks, sour cream, curd and salt. Mix the rice until incorporated.

In a medium ovenproof dish, make a layer with half the rice, the sauté, half the mozzarella and the remaining rice.

Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella and place in a preheated medium oven for 25 minutes. Remove and serve.

Colorful Oven Rice

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 25min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Colorful oven rice ingredients

4 cups of cooked white rice

1 cup of chopped ham

1 cup of chopped mozzarella cheese

1/2 can drained green corn

1/2 can drained pea

2 boiled and chopped eggs

1/2 cup of chopped green olives

3 tablespoons of cream cheese

1 chopped tomato

Salt and chopped green scent to taste

Oil for greasing

1 cup of tomato sauce

Grated mozzarella cheese for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix rice, ham, cheese, corn, peas, eggs, olives, curd, tomatoes, salt and green scent. Transfer to a greased medium ovenproof dish and drizzle with tomato sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove and serve.

Oven rice with creamy chicken

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven rice ingredients with creamy chicken

2 cans of drained green corn

1 box of sour cream (200g)

4 cups of cooked white rice

2 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1 cup of chopped black olives

2 chopped seedless tomatoes

Salt and chopped parsley to taste

1 cup of grated provolone cheese

Method of preparation

In a blender, beat 1 can of corn and the cream for 1 minute. Pour into a bowl, add the remaining corn, rice, chicken, olive, tomato, salt, parsley and mix until smooth. Transfer to a medium ovenproof dish, sprinkle with provolone and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 10 minutes or until browned. Remove from oven and serve.

Oven rice with vegetables and Catupiry®

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 50min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven rice ingredients with vegetables and Catupiry®

2 tablespoons of oil

2 cloves of minced garlic

2 cups (tea) of washed and drained rice

1 spoon (coffee) of saffron

1 chopped green pepper

1 grated carrot

1 can drained pea

4 and 1/2 cups (tea) of water

Salt to taste

200g chopped mozzarella cheese

1 chopped seedless tomato

2 cups of Catupiry®

Sliced ​​black olives to decorate

Method of preparation

Heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and fry the garlic until golden brown. Add the rice and fry for 3 minutes. Add the saffron, peppers, carrots, peas and sauté quickly. Add the water, salt and cook with the semi-covered pan until almost dry. Cover the pan, lower the heat and cook until the water is completely dry. Turn off, let it warm and mix with the mozzarella and tomato. Pour into a refractory, place spoonfuls of Catupiry® over it and bake in the medium oven, preheated for 10 minutes or until browned. Remove, garnish with olives and serve.

Oven rice with vegetables

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven rice ingredients with vegetables

1 cup diced carrot

1 cup of chopped green beans

1 cup of broccoli in bouquets

Salt to taste

4 cups of cooked white rice

1 can drained green corn

1 cup of light cream cheese

2 sliced ​​tomatoes

1/2 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the carrots, beans and broccoli in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and pour into a bowl. Add rice, corn, curd and mix. Pour into a medium ovenproof dish, cover with tomato slices and sprinkle with cheese. Place in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes or until browned. Serve immediately.

Carbonara oven rice

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Preparation time: 1h

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Carbonara oven rice ingredients

250g diced bacon

1 chopped onion

1 clove of minced garlic

1 can of ready-made tomato sauce

1 cup of tea

2 teaspoons of salt

1 tablespoon of black pepper

4 cups of cooked white rice

2 eggs

1 cup of tea

3 cups grated mozzarella cheese

Grease margarine

50g of grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

3 tablespoons of chopped green scent for garnish

Method of preparation

In a large saucepan over medium heat, fry the bacon in the fat itself and brown the onion and garlic. Add the tomato sauce, water, salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes. Mix with the rice until warm.

Transfer to a greased medium refractory. Beat the eggs with the milk, pour over the rice, add the mozzarella, stir quickly, sprinkle with the parmesan and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 30 minutes or until the egg mixture is dry and melt the cheeses. Decorate with the green scent and serve immediately.

Layered oven rice

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 50min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Layered rice ingredients

4 cups of cooked white rice

1/2 cup (pea) peas

1 small grated carrot

1 cup of chopped palm hearts

1/2 cup of corn

2 glasses of creamy curd (400g)

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell

Oil for greasing

300g grated mozzarella cheese

100g of grated Parmesan cheese

Sauce

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

2 cups shredded roast beef

3 cups of tomato sauce

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation

For the sauce, in a saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat and sauté the onion and garlic for 3 minutes.

Add the meat and sauté for another 5 minutes. Add the sauce and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and let it warm.

In a bowl, mix rice, peas, carrots, hearts of palm, corn and curd. Season with salt, pepper and green scent and set aside.

In a medium greased ovenproof dish, make a layer of rice, one of sauce and one of mozzarella cheese.

Repeat the layers ending with cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Oven rice with shredded meat

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven rice ingredients with shredded meat

1 tablespoon of olive oil

3 cups of leftover cooked and shredded meat

1 onion cut in half-moons

1/2 cup chopped chives

5 cups of cooked white rice

1 cup (grated) carrot

1 and 1/2 cup (grated) grated mozzarella cheese

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and sauté the meat until golden brown. Add the onion and sauté for 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the shallots.

In a bowl, mix 2 cups (tea) of rice with the carrot and place in the bottom of a medium ovenproof dish. Cover with half the meat and then add half of the remaining rice.

Make another layer of meat and cover with the remaining rice. Sprinkle with mozzarella and bake in a preheated medium oven for 20 minutes or until browned. Serve immediately.

Oven rice with lentils and sausage

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven rice ingredients with lentil and sausage

3 tablespoons of oil

2 sliced ​​onions

3 slices of sliced ​​pepperoni sausage

2 chopped tomatoes

1 can of tomato sauce (340g)

1/4 cup of chopped parsley

3 cups of cooked white rice

2 teaspoons of oregano

3 cups grated mozzarella cheese

2 cups of cooked lentils

2 cups of creamy cream cheese

50g of grated parmesan cheese

Grease margarine

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and brown the onion. Reserve.

In a bowl, mix the sausage, tomato, tomato sauce, parsley, rice, oregano, half the mozzarella and set aside.

In another bowl, mix the lentils and the curd.

In a medium greased ovenproof dish, mix layers of rice and lentil mixture.

Sprinkle with the rest of the mozzarella cheese, the Parmesan cheese and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 20 minutes or until browned.

Remove, decorate with the reserved onion and serve, if desired, accompanied by lettuce salad.

Oven rice with chicken and eggplant

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 40min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven rice ingredients with chicken and eggplant



2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 chicken breast cooked and shredded

3 cups of cooked white rice

2 chopped tomatoes

Salt and black pepper to taste

Roof

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 sliced ​​eggplant

3 sliced ​​tomatoes

300g buffalo mozzarella sliced

Olive oil and salt to taste

100g of grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Pesto sauce

1 cup of fresh basil

100g of grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of tea

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

For the pesto, blend the ingredients in a blender until it forms a homogeneous sauce. Reserve. Heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and sauté the garlic and chicken for 3 minutes. Add rice, tomatoes, salt, pepper and sauté for another 3 minutes. Turn off, mix with the pesto sauce and set aside. Heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and fry the eggplant slices quickly. For assembly, spread the rice mixed with the pesto in a large ovenproof dish and place the slices of eggplant, tomato and buffalo mozzarella on top. Season with olive oil and salt to taste. Sprinkle with parmesan and bake in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes or until browned. Remove and serve.

Oven-baked rice with 4 cheeses

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of 4-cheese oven rice

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric or turmeric

3 cups of cooked white rice

1/2 cup diced turkey breast

1/2 cup (tea) Catupiry® cheese

5 tablespoons of crumbled gorgonzola cheese

1/2 cup grated provolone cheese

1/2 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Method of preparation

Heat a pan of butter over medium heat. Sprinkle the turmeric and fry for 1 minute. Add the rice and stir until smooth. Remove from heat, mix the turkey breast and place in a medium ovenproof dish. Cover with spoonfuls of Catupiry®, sprinkle with gorgonzola, provolone and parmesan cheeses. Place in a high, preheated oven for 15 minutes to brown. Remove and serve.

Oven rice with arugula, pepperoni and catupiry®

Kitchen Guide – 13 Oven rice recipes for a quick dinner

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

2 sliced ​​skinless calabrian sausages

1 tablespoon of oil

4 cups of cooked white rice

3 cups of chopped arugula leaves

2 cups of creamy Catupiry® cheese

1 cup (grated) parmesan cheese

Method of preparation:

In a large skillet, sauté the pepperoni in oil until lightly browned, turn it off and set aside. In a medium round refractory, mix layers of rice, sausage, arugula and Catupiry®, ending in rice and Catupiry®. Sprinkle with parmesan and bake in a preheated medium oven for 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

See too:

Besides Jô: see other players that Fiel wants to have back