13 of the Best Purses on Amazon to Shop for 2021

Oh Amazon, how you make our daily lives so much easier and stress free! We’re back with another I-can’t-believe-I-got-this-on-Amazon roundup, and trust us, you won’t be disappointed. You already know the spiel. Where do you go for trendy and affordable pieces? Shoes to step through summer in? Sweaters to keep you warm on those cool nights? That’s right. Amazon. Seriously, it’s one of the best places to shop ev-er-y-thing. Like, you can drop a vibrator, an air fryer, AND a bralette into the same cart.

This time, we’ve rounded up a bunch of cute bags you can find on the site, including some luxe designer ones. From crossbody bags to chic top-handle styles, there’s a ton out there if you’re looking for a new design to tote around this season. Below, 13 of the best purses you can find on Amazon, and for even more shopping advice from the retailer, click the links for the best shoes and the best fall fashion.

1

This Little Black Bag

Jerilini Top Handle Bag

A must-have in everyones wardrobes is a little black bag. This one from Aldo is both stylish and has great ratings!

2

This famous baguette

Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse

JW Pei is taking the internet by storm with its affordable and stylish bags. And according to the reviews you CAN trust the hype; it has a solid 5-star rating and 780+ reviews.

3

This Mini Crossbody Bag

Kuei Mini Crossbody Belt Bag, Black, One Size Brandon Blackwood amazon.com

$ 385.00

We love a simple crossbody bag! Brandon Blackwood’s “Kuei” style is so sleek with its zipper and silver hardware.

4

This Trendy Straw Purse

Tort Bag, Natural, Tan, One Size Hat Attack amazon.com

$ 134.00

The beach is calling, and this bag is answering. Straw bags are staple pieces that are totally worth the investment. Match this style with some black sandals and a white dress, and you’ve got the summer 2021 look down pat.

5

This vegan purse

Gabbi Bag Chic Pouch

Back with another JW Pei bag that stole our hearts this season. I mean, seriously, celebs like EmRata and Gigi Hadid could not get enough of this style; plus, this piece is made with vegan leather so you can feel good about your purchase.

6

This medium-sized Bag

Mademoiselle Bag Little Liffner amazon.com

$ 195.00

It’s the olive color for me! This miniature bag is just what you need for those quick runs into town when you only need a handful of items, but still want to look stylish as hell.

7

this coin purse

Shweshwe Small Zipper Coin Pouch Thrifty Upenyu amazon.com

$ 16.00

Though it doesn’t have any straps, it still counts as a purse! Tuck any coins or loose items into this printed bag to keep everything safe.

8

this top-rated zip purse

Fern Toffee One Size

HOBO’s “Fern” bag is one of its most popular styles, thanks to the double zippers and the array of colors. It has a 4.4-star rating and so many great reviews, which makes it hard to resist.

9

this logo Tote

The Large Tote Bag The Marc Jacobs amazon.com

$ 195.00

Now, I can’t leave out everyone’s favorite tote bag, could I? Use this durable purse to throw in all your essentials for a weekend getaway.

10

This Olive Crossbody

Sara Crossbody Liebeskind Berlin amazon.com

$ 200.00

This Berlin-born brand crafts sturdy and stunning pieces for everyday, like this olive-hued style with multiple compartments. (I happen to have a couple of its bags myself and get SO much use out of them.)

eleven

This Bucket Bag

Natural Camel Bucket Bag Caterina Bertini amazon.com

$ 127.00

Straight-up obsessed with this bucket bag. A bag like this should take you to beautiful places, with dreamy picnics and romantic strolls into the sunset. Am I romanticizing a purchase too much? And it is. But is that a bad thing? Nah.

12

This Structured Mini purse

We Are Original Shoulder Flap Bag

House of Want amazon.com

A light pink bag with a thick chain feels fun and flirty. When you need to add a little statement piece to your outfit, this should be the bag you reach for.

13

This neutral purse

Purses for Women Satchel Bags YXBQueen amazon.com

$ 55.99

Tell me this purse doesn’t look expensive AF. Well, you’ve been fooled, she’s only $ 55.99 and just what you need on your next excursion. Just a heads up though, it does run a little smaller than pictured!

