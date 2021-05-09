13 Netflix fantasy and sci-fi series worth taking back

Netflix often overwhelms with the impressive number of productions it has in its catalog. For that very reason, sometimes, many series of great interest go semi-unnoticed, or are quickly forgotten, or do not receive the attention they deserve. We have dug through the Netflix series catalog to pick out 13 science fiction that are worth recovering: some are unfair failures, others are successes whose time has passed, others simply passed without pain or glory without deserving it. There goes our selection.

Orphan Black (2013)

One of Netflix’s cult series, which over five seasons unfolds a gripping story about an identity theft that quickly turns into a clone plot in the middle. Winner of multiple awards and with a dedicated and active fandom, the series is not only a fast-paced thriller, but also raises a series of questions about identity and its limits that even today remain innovative.

Sense8 (2015)

Two heavy hitters in science fiction, the Wachowski sisters (‘The Matrix’) and J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5) join forces for one of the first successful originals of the platform, when it was not yet so crowded and extravagances like this could be allowed, a (among other things) vindication of fluid sexuality and personality that was prematurely canceled. Its two seasons and a special episode that closes the open plots as best it can are enough to delve into a very special series, about eight strangers from all over the world emotionally and mentally connected.

The OA (2016)

Divided into two parts, this strange series that quickly achieved notable international prestige, puts the accent more on drama than science fiction, with the story of a young blind woman who has been missing for seven years, after which she mysteriously reappears with restored vision. Soon he takes on the mission of opening a portal to another dimension, in a fascinating series full of enigmas and that benefits from a captivating performance by Brit Marling.

Altered Carbon (2018)

A series that despite its problems deserved better luck: Netflix wanted to make it one of its flagship blockbusters, a bit in the style of what it would later achieve with ‘The Witcher’, but a second season that ruined the findings of the first He put the project to waste, which was canceled for not meeting expectations. The boot, however, with its history of a convict resurrected 250 years after his death to solve a murder is pure cyberpunk, making of the futuristic excesses of the novel in which a stimulating flag was inspired.

The Innocents (2018)

Netflix has plenty of science fiction and fantasy series aimed at young audiences, but this is one of the best and least known. Tell us about the misunderstood and youthful love story to use … only that she has the ability to shapeshift. As icing on the cake, a perfect Guy Pearce as a mad doctor who wants to catch, understand and possess the powers of the young woman.

Nightflyers (2018)

By now we know that George RR Martin is more than just the author of ‘Game of Thrones’, and this is the best example. Based on a short novel by the author, is geared more towards science fiction and horror with the story of a ship reaching the end of the Solar System. The great find of this SyFy production is the ship itself, capable of endowing the series with a unique ominous and terrible atmosphere, reminiscent of great space horror films.

Lost in Space (2018)

While waiting for the premiere this year of a third and final season, we can already judge this production that updates the mythical series of space adventures of the sixties and that was a bit ignored for such a sin. But the truth is that the result is very estimable: Molly Parker and Parker Posey are great, the character of the robot and its intrahistory is a discovery and as a relief from so many dark and depressing series, this story of a family that must remain united to all Coast to Survive is a pure and joyous family adventure.

The Rain (2018)

A rain of mysterious origin has wiped out the population in just a few days, since when water touches people’s skin, they turn them into savages in just a few minutes. But a couple of brothers have been sheltered in a bunker for six years, and when they come out, they discover that the world has changed. A youth adventure that plays the eco-apocalypse and teen drama, and that presents a very interesting European invoice.

Maniac (2018)

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill (and in supporting roles, some also immense Sonoya Mizuno and Justin Theroux) are the protagonists of this nightmare with hints of comedy about two strangers who meet in a pharmaceutical trial. Directed by the unpredictable Cary Joji Fukunaga, responsible for the first season of ‘True Detective’ or ‘No time to die’, the series is a hallucinogenic journey with minds that travel in time and space, in an impossible romance bathed in very unreliable science. One of the most unique television experiences in recent times.

Raising Dion (2019)

A different take on the usual superhero origin story. Here a child begins to develop extraordinary abilities and his single mother will have to take care of protecting him. A story with little action but a lot of emotion, produced by Michael B. Jordan and now awaiting its second season, and that serves to delve into the indisputable and intimate appeal of superhero stories.

Osmosis (2019)

A very interesting French series that starts from a concept of pure science fiction, the encounter with the soul mate through technology (an idea that it shares with the recent ‘The One’). Putting the accent on the emotional, but without leaving aside a fascinating part of pure genderIt is a series that distances itself from the sometimes somewhat mechanical and predetermined rhythms of American television, and for that very reason it is stimulating and different.

3% (2020)

Netflix has some very interesting Brazilian science fiction series. César Charlone, director of photography of ‘City of God’ is responsible for a couple of them, the dystopian ‘Omniscient’ (about a state mired in absolute surveillance) and this ‘3%’, in a wave of societies divided into rich and poor. With plot airs to the ‘Elysium’, the Brazilian origin of the series gives it a viscerality and a knowing of what supposed dystopia he is really talking about very stimulating.

Away (2020)

The fact that this series was canceled in its first season just a month after its premiere in late 2020 shows just how far it went under the radar, and it’s a shame. This series Inspired by a newspaper article about isolation in space, it takes realism to its last consequences emotional, with a perfect Hilary Swank as an astronaut who overnight has to travel to Mars for an emergency. He was ahead of the current fashion of reflecting outer space realistically, and he paid the price for it, despite his excellent technical and dramatic craftsmanship.