13 must-see premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘The Purge: Infinite’, ‘Loki’, Morbius and much more

A dystopian weekend is presented: from the homicides with state permission from the latest installment of ‘La Purga’ to the latest novel published in Spanish by Margaret Atwood, passing through the lysergic future of ‘Afterarty’. Even if If unflattering futures aren’t your thing, here are a few alternatives– You can see ‘Loki’ in one sitting, review the origins of Morbius or dive back into the world of ‘Zelda’. These are our 13 recommendations for this weekend.

‘The Purge: Infinite’

After some time advertising itself as the last of the saga, it seems that this fifth part of the series that started eight years ago with the dystopian home invasion ‘The night of the beasts’ will have at least one more installment, with the return of the character by Frank Grillo. And that here lThe series runs towards a kind of dead end that refreshes the original concept, bathing him in very current political and racial readings: what if the famous Purge that allows all kinds of crimes one night a year got out of hand and turned into a purge without a time limit?

‘Flashback’

Filmin premieres a peculiar time travel story starring two independent young stars, Dylan O’Brien (‘The Maze Runner’) and Maika Monroe (‘It Follows’), and that could be seen in the last edition from Sitges. A young man overwhelmed by his vital responsibilities unlocks terrible memories of his adolescence, among which are a girl who disappeared, a drug that allows time travel and a monster of unknown origin. The timelines intermingle in a youth drama that plays with the fourth dimension.

‘Loki’

If you are one of those who wait to have the complete series seasons to see them in one sitting, the time has come to get with ‘Loki’, whose first season ended on Wednesday. The last series of the MCU, in addition, opens the doors to what will possibly be the next few years of Marvel movies and series, with a possible villain and a circumstance that has already been announced that will be key in films such as the upcoming Dr. Strange and Ant-Man. So yes, more or less obligatory toll if you are interested in the MCU, but also a great opportunity to meet again with Tom Hiddleston’s antihero and to fall at the feet of a great Owen Wilson.

‘The street of terror (Part 3): 1666’

Concludes the stupendous trilogy of horror films based on the books by RL Stine and that pose a horror that has loomed over teenagers in a couple of North American cities since the seventeenth century. This third and final installment continues to go back in time and takes us to a settlement of settlers. If in the first installment the model in which the plot was looked at was ‘Scream’ and in the second ‘Friday the 13th’, in this third we go to the most recent horror of films like ‘The Witch’.

‘Schmigadoon!’

Apple TV + continues to bet heavily on different and exclusive series, this week with a sour comedy in which a couple of hikers going through a crisis arrive in a town straight out of a classic musical. An opportunity to fix their problems, or rather to put their boring life together behind them? Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key head a cast brimming with comedy stars for a series that lovingly oscillates between tribute and parody.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’

The classic installment of the saga for Nintendo Wii comes in a remastered version but that respects one hundred percent the role-playing mechanics of the original and its third-person perspective. The controls have been redesigned, however, since now it is not necessary to use the typical movements that were used in almost all Wii games, which significantly improves and makes the experience more precise. An excellent opportunity to rediscover a game that allows you to take to the skies and that is located at the beginning of the chronological line of the saga.

Available on Nintendo Switch

‘Where the Heart Leads’

The folks at Armature Studios have defined their latest game as “a surreal narrative adventure.” Some of that has ‘Where the heart Leads’, in which we accompany a man throughout his life in an experience of dreamlike tints that takes place in a world similar to ours, but in which everything is being built and deconstructed continuously, which will allow our protagonist to rethink his decisions.

‘Syberia I + II’ free

GOG is giving us a free pair of classics this week as a tribute to the late video game designer and comic book artist Benoît Sokal. Based on exploration and fascinating puzzles, they are carried out by a lawyer who travels Europe and Russia in search of a missing person, in what are two absolute milestones of the point-and-click genre and whose legacy continues until today, when a fourth installment is in preparation.

‘F1 2021’

With the brand new logo of the newly acquired Codemasters sharing space with EA’s, comes the first installment of the veteran Formula 1 series that comes out for the next generation consoles. In addition to being, of course, the most realistic installment in the history of the saga, it incorporates the Braking Point mode, the first time we see a complete story mode in the franchise.

Available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series

‘The Year of the Flood’ (Margaret Atwood)

Pulling the car of the success of ‘The tale of the maiden’, the rest of Margaret Atwood’s novels are being published in Spain, like this ‘The year of the flood’ which is the second part of the dystopian trilogy that started with ‘Oryx and Crake’ and concludes with ‘MaddAddam’. Here we will meet the Gardeners of God, a small community of survivors of the catastrophe described in the first book, although this time it focuses on a couple of women who must face dangers as transgenic species, in this new world after the “dry deluge “.

The Year of the Flood (Narrative Salamander)

‘Afterparty’ (Daryl Gregory)

The author of titles such as ‘The extraordinary Telemacus family’ or ‘We are all fucking good’ returns with a book that draws partially from the hallucinogenic fantasies of Philip K. Dick. We will know a future world where the lysergic revolution has taken place, everyone can manufacture drugs and a girl partly responsible for the creation of a substance that has claimed several victims decides to end the situation … even if she herself is a victim of tremendous disconnections with reality.

‘Infestation. A cultural history of haunted houses’ (Erica Couto-Ferreira)

An essay that reviews the evolution of an icon of Anglo-Saxon horror literature: haunted houses. From Gothic castles to modest suburban dwellings, from ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ to ‘The Curse of Hill House’, a review of the most twisted architectures, the darkest corners and the cursed lots of scary stories, and how this immobile monster is a reflection of the fears and obsessions of the society of its time.

‘Marvel Limited Morbius: Adventures Into Terror’ (VVAA)

If you’re tired of waiting for Sony to decide to release its ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off dedicated to the vampire-scientist villain, This voluminous compilation can help you stay patient as long as you have a music stand close at hand. From his appearances in ‘Vampire Tales’ to his series in ‘Adventure Into Fear’, through his appearances in the Spider-Man or She-Hulk collections. All with Marvel authors of the stature of Steve Gerber, Paul Gulacy, Gil Kane, P. Craig Russell, Doug Moench, or Bill Mantlo.

Marvel Limited Morbius: Adventures Into Terror (Marvel Limited Edition)