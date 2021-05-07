13 must-see premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘Resident Evil Village’, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, Doctor Who and more

We have heroes to give and take: from those who wear capes, like those from ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, to those who travel in space and time, like Doctor Who or Bill and Ted, to those who go through hardships to rescue their daughter, like the protagonist of ‘Resident Evil Village’ or the real ones, who made humor in murky moments. They all star in our weekend recommendations.

‘Those who wish my death’

Taylor Sheridan is one of the most interesting authors in cinema today: his is the script for the superb ‘Comanchería’, and he made his directing debut with the also tremendous ‘Wind River’. This is her second thriller, this time starring Angelina Jolie, in which a teenager witnesses a murder and hides in the forests of Montana, where he is hunted by a couple of killers. A survival expert will protect you from both criminals and a fire that breaks out in the area.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

In the past week the revival of the first part of Peter Jackson’s trilogy adapting the classic of JRR Tolkien’s literary fantasy it was all a success. This time it is the turn of the second installment, with a new 4K master. Legendary scenes from the modern genre, like the Battle of Helm’s Deep, await to be rediscovered.

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

The first series to emerge from the collaboration between Mark Millar’s (‘Kick-Ass’) publisher, Millarworld, and Netflix, is this ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, also based on a comic by the Scottish screenwriter. Tell how a group of legendary superheroes You don’t just have to face life-threatening dangers, but manage your own legacy, with equally powerful children, but irresponsible and unworthy of this privilege.

‘Bill and Ted save the universe’

The trilogy starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as two adorable shows that travel through time and space closes, after two legendary installments in the nineties, with a final tribute to the old days, more innocent and brilliant. This time his two daughters, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, take over his adventures, as carefree and goofy as ever.

‘Mythic Quest’ S2

One of the great surprises of last year, and without a doubt one of the best series in the Apple TV + catalog: this comedy portrays the day-to-day life and the struggle of egos that take place inside a video game studio which brings out a successful MMORPG, ‘Mythic Quest’. The parody of the dynamics of the industry and its creators is back, in a truly cult series that could have, as in last season, several treasures in the form of surprise episodes.

‘Resident Evil Village’

The undisputed launch of the week is the new installment of ‘Resident Evil’, which this time it is redirected more to action than to pure terror, although it recovers mechanics and plot of the seventh part. Yes, we change the swamps of deep America for a mysterious town in Eastern Europe, crowned by a castle where a peculiar family resides that kidnaps the protagonist’s daughter.

Available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Stadia, and PS4

‘Skate City’

After passing through Apple Arcade, this highly stylized and addictive indie comes to the rest of the consoles and PCs that connects with the legendary ‘Skate’ by EA, although it is infinitely easier to control. The touch controls of the original game are lost, but the fluidity with which it proposes you to chain one trick after another without rest persists.

Available on PC, PS4, XBox One, PS5, XBox Series, Switch, and Apple Arcade

‘Dark Cloud’ for free on Steam

You have this available on Steam Delicious indie with painterly graphics and fantastic setting on a no-fuss platformer. You will have to guide an unfortunate gnome through the forest and help him get rid of an annoying storm-threatening cloud while he searches for a lost hat.

‘Peaky Blinders: Mastermind’ free on Xbox Live Gold

‘Peaky Blinders’, one of the most praised period drama series of recent times, has a curious video game translation with a puzzle and logic title that translates into Tommy’s life a few years before what we have seen in the series. If you have a subscription to Xbox Live Gold you can try it for free until Sunday.

‘Doctor Who: Conversion’ (VV.AA.)

The independent Fandogamia continues to bring regularly stimulating comics based on the adventures of the mythical Doctor Who. This focuses on the eleventh reincarnation of the Doctor, where we will find adventures as typical of the hero of space-time as a cyber-invasion in the ancient Roman Empire.

Eleventh Doctor Who 3: Conversion

‘One must die’ (Diana Urban)

A fast-paced and youthful narrative that poses a situation of pure suspense with an air of perverse game to the ‘Saw’: six teenagers attend an evening that is actually a trap. They are locked in with a bomb, sixty minutes of time, a poison syringe, and the need to choose a victim. Who is responsible for this macabre threat? Why did they all agree there? A book to read at full speed and in full tension.

‘Haunting Valley’ (Anna Wiener)

A chronicle that can be read like a novel, although all that counts is true: it is the experience of the author, who Came to Silicon Valley to find ruthless industry and alienating business. The fine line that separates utopia from dystopia marks this book, which tries to give clues to decipher the secrets of the digital age.

Haunting Valley: 254 (Asteroid Books)

‘The satirical transition: Magazines of political humor in Spain (1975-1982)’ (Gerardo Vilches Fuentes)

If you are interested in the history of humor in Spain, this volume is an essential piece. The expert in the history of Spanish comics Gerardo Vilches traces in this book the history of the satirical publications that abounded after the end of the Franco regime. ‘El Papus’, ‘Hermano Lobo’, ‘On Thursday’ … a complicated and nuanced time for the Spain of the moment that Vilches analyzes through a humor that was finding new possibilities and freedoms.

The satirical transition: Magazines of political humor in Spain (1975-1982) (Studies)