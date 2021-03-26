13 must-see premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘,’ Monster Hunter ‘in theaters and much more

And suddenly … a weekend like the old ones. This weekend a couple of powerful premieres have joined the billboard, which are added to the usual editorial news and a real Capcom hit on console. A weekend to treasure, and from which we select the best plans so that you do not spend a moment idle.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘

The clash between the two titans dodges the excess human problems of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and gets closer to the joyous and trotting ‘Kong: Skull Island’. Fun at brutal volume and with the best fights and sequences of mass destruction of all the American films of radioactive saurian.

‘Monster Hunter’

The unmistakable style of Paul WS Anderson (fun, arousing, action and techno soundtrack) crosses paths with his muse, Milla Jovovich, whom he auteur has directed in all installments of ‘Resident Evil’. This time, adapting a Capcom video game very freely and giving free rein to his way of seeing fantastic cinema.

‘Invincible’

Amazon launches suddenly the first three episodes of the initial season of this series based on the great superhero satire comic written by Robert Kirkman (‘The Walking Dead’). The inheritance of a boy who discovers that he has superpowers like his father is the start of this story full of parody, drama and violence.

‘The irregular ones’

A new approach to the Sherlock Holmes myth, this time from a more sinister perspective: We will do it from the point of view of the street kids who were helping the detective in their inquiries. Supernatural elements for the cases and an especially dark portrait of the myth are its incentives.

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray’

In Zack Snyder’s own words this is the absolutely definitive version of his Justice League: in black and white and format adapted for IMAX. If you already saw the first ‘Snyder’s Cut’ and you liked it, you have to review your schedule to clear four hours this weekend.

‘It Takes Two’

A fantasy adventure based on action and platforms and posed to be played in cooperative mode. A delicious humor and a singular indie touch define this adventure in which a couple will have to learn to find each other again to get rid of the curse that has turned them into dolls.

Available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series

‘Monster Hunter Rise’

The new installment of the hugely popular monster hunting series arrives on PC and Nintendo Switch on the same day that its film adaptation is released. But this is the genuine ‘Monster Hunter’ experience. This time special care has been taken of the monster ecosystem, the vertical levels and the vastness of an open world where you don’t have to wait to go through different areas.

Available for Nintendo Switch and PC

Arkham Horror Mother’s Embrace

How lovecraftian are you on the weekend? If the body asks you to face a few ignominious horrors, Delve into this turn-based combat adventure based on the popular board game ‘Mansions of Madness’. Because a little Cthulhu is a lot.

Available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

10 Playstation games to download for free

The juiciest offer of the weekend, without a doubt, because it’s free: Playstation offers, as part of its Play at Home initiative, ten games (the great ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ and nine very juicy tip indies) completely free. For Guerrilla Games we will have to wait a bit, but the first ones of the promotion are already available, and you can keep them forever.

Now available on PS Plus

‘Ready Player Two’ (Ernest Cline)

Get to our the direct sequel to one of the great best sellers of youth science fiction recent. Again we will immerse ourselves in video games that seem dangerously real, in a sequel of which, how could it be otherwise, a film adaptation is already being prepared.

‘Ideological Games’ (Ed. Paula Velasco Padial, Antonio Flores Ledesma)

A compilation of essays that analyzes the ideological component of video games, which all have as cultural products that they are, framed in the society we live in. From specific cases such as the indie ‘Night in the Woods’ to the symbolism of avatars and inventories, this is a compilation of texts that delves into little-studied aspects of the interactive.

Ideological Games: Video Games and Ideology: 3 (STUDIES)

‘Super Rayon’ (Jan)

The mythical creator of Superlópez, Jan, began to draw this project in 1981 and, after abandoning it, has recovered it in confinement, finishing it now, 40 years later. A singular and strange project, with an experimental point, but that contains everything we like about the creator of the most famous and beloved Spanish superhero.

‘Dracula’ (George Bess)

A renewed and innovative adaptation of the mythical gothic horror story by Bram Stoker, which recreates the story of the vampire count in a faithful way, but at the same time very personal. George Bess’s delicate black and white stroke reinvents the mystery and chiaroscuro of the mythical bloodsucker.