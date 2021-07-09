13 must-see premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘Black Widow’, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, Daleks and more

From superheroes to horror, and from there to time travel there is very little separation. Specifically, the one that separates the 13 plans that we present to you for this weekend. From the arrival of the Doctor Who novels to the return of Marvel to theaters, through the first of the ‘Resident Evil’ series on Netflix. And that is only the beginning.

‘Black Widow’

‘Black Widow’ supposes two events of notable importance for the Marvel Zombie: the long-awaited return of the Marvel Universe to theaters, after a year of constant delays and the overtaking on the left of the Disney + Marvel series; and the official opening of Phase 4, after the final fireworks of ‘Endgame’ and the remarkable epilogue of ‘Spider-Man: Out and about’. A mix of spy movie, generational drama and #metoo outburst that brings the Avenger back to the heart of the action.

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

While we wait for new installments of the live version of ‘Resident Evil’, Netflix presents a series of CGI feature films that start with this ‘Infinite Darkness’. We reunited with two old friends from the franchise, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who They go into no less than the White House to stop a zombie invasion in the middle of a terrible blackout.

‘How I became a superhero’

Despite its title, We are not facing a parody of the superhero genre, but rather a French blockbuster with some plot features in common with ‘Project Power’, also from Netflix. As in that one, a drug that grants superpowers to those who consume it begins to generate a multiplication of criminal acts. A couple of retired agents and younger ones will have to track down this new generation of supervillains.

‘The street of terror. Part 2: 1978 ‘

After an interesting initial installment in which the resources of the teen horror cinema type ‘Scream’ were parodied, ‘La calle del terror’ jumps back a couple of decades to honor another key stage in horror movies starring teenagers: the times of summer camps plagued by a burly figure with a sack on his head. The experiment based on a series of books by RL Stine continues in which three independent films intermingle, dialoguing and complementing each other.

‘Escape Room’

Six strangers receive an invitation to participate in an Escape Room that pays $ 10,000 to those who pass all the tests. This is how a perfect mix of ‘Saw’ and ‘Cube’ starts to test our nerves. In pre-pandemic times, in early 2019, it raised nearly $ 156 million on a budget of just $ 9., betraying a time when we still liked to see fictions of people locked up.

Starting Saturday on Amazon Prime Video

‘Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’

New installment of this spin-off of the popular Capcom saga, born in 2017 for Nintendo 3DS and that puts a twist on the series’ classic monster slaying mechanics to become a much friendlier JRPG in which we are not hunters but horsemen, and we do not have to kill monsters, but make friends to explore the world. In the style of the ‘Pokémon’ games we will create a team of monsters to explore and improve their skills.

Now available for Nintendo Switch and PC

‘Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual’

The new adventures of the classic adventure games Sam & Max arrive this time in virtual reality format: The responsible is the independent study Happy Giant, which has had the assistance of some of the members of LucasArts who created the first title of these detectives. It will be the pair’s first game more than a decade after the Telltale games, which ran for three seasons.

‘Dead by Daylight’ free this weekend

If the latest inclusion of the ‘Resident Evil’ license in this horror movie-inspired asymmetric multiplayer caught your eye, you have this weekend to try it completely free in different formats. Take the opportunity to face monsters as terrible as Nemesis himself at zero euros.

‘Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead’ free for PC and Mac

If you think the universes of bridge building games and ‘The Walking Dead’ are irreconcilable, this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store proves otherwise. Daryl, Michonne, Eugene and other characters from the undead slayer epic are in charge of building explosive bridges and multi-story high traps in a mix of strategy and arcade that comes in both PC and Mac formats.

‘City Hunter Complete Edition’ # 01 (Tsukasa Hôjô)

With the new fever for reissues of manga classics, it was clear that at some point it would be the turn of Tsukasa Hôjô’s cop ‘City Hunter’: a cop and a rogue do tremendous combo of criminal hunters in a definitive edition that will reach 32 volumes. Its anime adaptation is even more popular, but if you’re into the eighties, this is pure, uncut dope.

‘Doctor Who: Prisoner of the Daleks’ (Trevor Baxendale)

The Doctor Who novels have been edited since the beginning of the series, in the 1960s, to keep company with the character’s television adventures. But like the original series itself, they have never arrived here in an orderly and official way. Dolmen is going to put an end to that by releasing some of them, and starts with no less than number 33., starring the tenth incarnation of the Doctor (David Tennant), where he faces his eternal historical enemies: the terrible and majestic Daleks.

Doctor Who: Prisoner of the Daleks

‘Monday starts Saturday’ (Arkadi and Borís Strugatski)

Together with Stanislaw Lem, the great masters of Russian science fiction literature are, without a doubt, the Strugatski brothers, responsible for very curious genre parables, among which, without a doubt, the following stand out: ‘It’s hard to be a god’ and, above all, ‘Picnic on the road’, on which Tarkovski’s ‘Solaris’ was based. Here we have a very modern and crazy humor satire that uses fantasy as a mirror to distort our customs: witches with financial problems, demons who retire, prophecies with misprints … a hilarious walk through the most grotesque side of the imagination.

MONDAY BEGINS SATURDAY

‘Marvel vs. DC ‘(Reed Tucker)

Five decades of an epic business combat that has nothing to envy to the one often starred in the protagonists of its stories. Marvel and DC are the two great superhero comic publishers, and over the years, they have disputed the supremacy of the market without there being a clear winner. From the early days with DC dominating the market to the overwhelming arrival of Marvel in the sixties changing the rules of the game, passing through the current multimedia emporium of the MCU … this is the story of a unique editorial battle.

Marvel vs DC (essay book) (Independents USA)