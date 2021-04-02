13 must-have premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘The Serpent’, ‘Narita Boy’, ‘Outriders’ and much more

Is this strange Easter impasse making you long? Don’t worry: we bring great plans. Specifically 13, ranging from video games with which to invest hours and hours to series true crime to consume in one sitting. And all seasoned with good readings, perfect for the gathering of these dates to be tremendously fruitful.

‘Pray for us’

If you are one of those who take advantage of Easter to piously revisit ‘The Exorcist’, you may have a good aperitif with this theatrical release, in which Jeffrey Dean Morgan investigates alleged miracles wrought by the Virgin Mary, but they seem to hide something darker. Produced by Sam Raimi.

‘Pray, obey, kill’

The true crime documentary series do not give respite even on vacation: in this, we will learn about the events that occurred in a Swedish town where shots were heard on a January night of unknown provenance. And both victims and perpetrators of the crime belonged to a Pentecostal Church in the area.

Premiere on HBO April 4

‘The snake’

More authentic crimes, but this time recreated from fiction. One of the star premieres of Netflix for this week is this intrigue, original from the BBC, about the adventures of the serial killer Charles Sobhraj. In the mid-1970s, he murdered numerous tourists in Southeast Asia, and they are remembered by a cast led by Tahar Rahim.

‘No exit’

A Danish production in which an employee of the Copenhagen metro enters the tunnels to document the excavation process. An accident will involve her, along with a couple of workers, in a claustrophobic and suffocating adventure, not suitable for lovers of the great outdoors or sunlight.

‘The Hobbit’ Trilogy

Although it lacks the prestige and fame of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, this sequel, also in trilogy form, which freely adapts the little novel that kicked off Middle-earth, It is a must see for the devotees of Tolkien’s world. Martin Freeman is perfect as a young Bilbo Baggins, and epic and overflowing adventure is guaranteed.

‘DOOM 3 VR Edition’

The third installment of the classic first-person shooter returns in an installment specially adapted for virtual reality. Will be available for PS VR, the PS4 headset that is also compatible with PS5, and will include all expansions that appeared in their day, in a good helping of anti-demonic, old-school violence.

Available for Playstation 4

‘Narita Boy’

The digital world is in danger and Narita Boy is the only one who can save it, armed with his techno sword. A Spanish indie that brims with nods to the pop culture of the eighties and nineties and that it is garnering non-stop accolades for its frenzied development and carefully crafted nostalgic aesthetic.

Available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

‘Outriders’

A futuristic cooperative shooter that allows the game of three simultaneous combatants and that is set in a violent future world. Work of People Can Fly, whom many remember for the frenzy ‘Bulletstorm’, has a development based on both pure action and role-playing touches in the meticulous development of the characters and their classes.

Available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, and Stadia

‘Kingdom Hearts’ on PC

Exclusively, through the Epic Store, the saga that mixes the aesthetics and mechanics of the classic Square Enix RPGs with the most mythical Disney characters. The four games in the series, with all their expansions and remasters (‘Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix’, ‘Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue’, ‘Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind’ and ‘Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory’ ) are available at a special price.

‘The 100 best anime movies’ (David Heredia Pitarch)

Anime needs no justification or defense: it has earned a well-deserved position as one of the most fascinating and innovative audiovisual forms of recent decades. This book reviews a hundred of his essential classics, from ‘Akira’ to ‘Spirited Away’ or ‘Ghost in the Shell’, in a perfect volume to get into the genre.

Top 100 Anime Movies

Collection ‘Perry Mason’

Taking advantage of the fact that HBO has put the character in fashion again with a new series (extremely free in its setting, yes), Espasa launched a series last year that recovered the original books by Perry Mason, classics of detective literature that had been out of print for years in Spanish. Now brings three new installments (‘The case of the dangerous widow’, ‘The case of the baited hook’ and ‘The case of the reckless kitten’) starring the most famous lawyer of all time.

The Case of the Dangerous Widow (Perry Mason Series 3) (Espasa Narrativa)

‘Metropolis’ (Christian Montenegro)

‘Metropolis’, the masterpiece of expressionist science fiction by Fritz Lang, is one of the absolute classics of the genre, and has been covered and reinterpreted throughout the decades countless times. This time it is the cartoonist Christian Montenergro who offers his version in the form of a graphic novel, where the colors serve to provide a unique contrast between the two worlds of oppressors and oppressed that the classic visionary portrays.

Metropolis (Youth / Adults)

‘Nature’s revenge’ (Carlos Tabernero Holgado)

‘The Birds’, ‘King Kong’, ‘The Host’, ‘Wall-E’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ … all these seemingly disparate movies have something in common: the relevant role of nature and its relationship with human beings. ’50 narratives around the environment ‘is the subtitle of this book that reviews fifty films about our not always peaceful dialogue with the environment and its creatures.

Nature’s Revenge: 50 Narratives About the Environment (Essential Filmographies)