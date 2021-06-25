13 must-have premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘Solos’, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance’ and much more

The good thing that the leisure offer for the week is so wide is that you can travel to worlds that are at both ends of time: from the distant future of Amazon’s new series, ‘Solos’, to ancient Japanese traditions from ‘The Hakutaku Book’. With all the possible intermediate stages, of course, like the Saint Petersburg of the XIX century or the video games of the eighties. These are just some of the possibilities.

‘The ninth prophecy’

This Russian supernatural thriller with a suggestive setting comes almost on the sidelines: at the end of the 19th century, in full fever for the occult in Europe. Set in Saint Petersburg, The action kicks off when a British medium arrives to entertain the high society, while in the slums crimes begin to occur that could be part of a horrifying ritual. Terror and susspense for devotees of the nineteenth century.

‘The Duke of Burgundy’

After the international revelation of ‘Berberian Sound Studio’, Peter Strickland, undoubtedly one of the most personal voices of recent British fantastic, proposed this atmospheric and enigmatic piece that portrays a suggestive and sensual female universe. In it we will meet two lovers, Cynthia (Sidse Babett Knudsen) and Evelyn (Chiara D’Anna), who maintain a relationship that borders on the most brutal fetishism, and that one of them is willing to strain to the extreme.

‘The mysterious Benedict Society’

If you liked highly stylized recent productions, geared towards a younger audience and with a sinister edge, such as ‘A Series of Catastrophic Misfortunes’, you may be interested in this Disney take on a recent best-seller of adventure and intrigue. In her, a mysterious benefactor recruits four very special orphans to infiltrate a high school and put an end to their director’s plans for world domination.

‘Alone’

Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu use science fiction themes and resources to address the subject of loneliness, in an original Amazon Prime Video production which comes from behind the many months that we have spent isolated and in confinement. All with the stamp of David Weil, also creator of ‘Hunters’ for Amazon.

‘Hello World’

In the vein of recent anime hits like ‘Your Name’, this movie uses the springs of science fiction to pose a romantic story of youthful and impossible loves. He directs Tomohiko Ito (known for the series ‘Sword Art Online’) and tells how in 2027, a young man meets himself, come from some point ten years in the future. Both must join forces to save a girl who has a tragic destiny before her.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance’

The Return in style in real-time action and co-op role-playing from a franchise that never quite left: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’. Four heroes (Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-brie, Wulfgar and Bruenor Battlehammer, well known within the D&D universe) will have to face ice giants and (of course) dragons that roam Icewind Dale. At the moment the cooperative is only online, but in a next free expansion it will also be local.

Available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X / S

‘Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX’

The Master System classic ‘Alex Kidd in Miracle World’ from 1986 looks completely revamped with an adaptation that is both faithful and adds new content– This new version includes reimagines of the original levels and adds many more extras. It includes a Boss Rush mode that confronts us with all the classic bosses in a row, and you can go to the pixelated style of Master System with the press of a button, although the resounding work of retreading the original levels makes the version worth playing renewed.

Available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X / S, Nintendo Switch

‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’

Another classic game in a renewed version, although this time we talk about a sequel with all the law after the ‘Mario Golf: World Tour’ of 2014 for Nintendo DS. Although it can be played alone, Nintendo has put all its efforts into turning this new Mario golf adventure into the cooperative game of Switch. of the season, and can be played with both buttons and motion control. Players will be able to choose between 16 different characters from the fauna of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Available for Nintendo Switch

‘Legend of Mana’

It is clear that this week nostalgia rules. One of Square Enix’s legendary RPGs returns with a version with remastered settings and exquisitely pixelated characters from the PS One classic, fourth installment of the SNES Mana saga (continuation of ‘Trials of Mana’, which already had its remake). Perhaps the great novelty is the soundtrack reinterpreted from the original, although we can enjoy the Playstation themes if we wish.

Available for PC, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

‘Three gothic fantasies. The Island of Doctor Moreau / The Invisible Man / The Croquet Player ‘(HG Wells)

Valdemar’s essential gothic frenzy focuses this week on a landmark of Victorian science fiction, HG Wells, with three stories compiled into a single volume. Two of them are impeccable classics and have crazy scientists on board: we can recapture the megalomaniacal lust for conquest of ‘The Invisible Man’ and the genetic rattle precedent of ‘The Island of Doctor Moreau’. The volume is completed with a lesser-known story, ‘The Croquet Player, which recounts the collective madness of the inhabitants of a swampy area.

Three Gothic Fantasies: The Island of Doctor Moreau / The Invisible Man / The Croquet Player. HG Wells

‘The Hakutaku Book. Japanese Monster Bestiary ‘(Matthew Meyer)

An encyclopedic bestiary with more than 100 entries that collects, describes and illustrates all kinds of monsters and Japanese spirits. Some of them are original to the country, others are very special adaptations of creatures from abroad. The world of the yōkai is seemingly vast, but if you want to immerse yourself in the world of Japanese traditions and folklore, here is an excellent starting point.

The Hakutaku Book. Japanese monster bestiary. Matthew Meyer.

‘Gothic’ (Silvia Moreno-García)

It is one of the last sensations of the recent fantastic at an international level, and Now he comes to Spain by the hand of Minotauro, and his style mixes the Gothic novel with more modern horrors. In it, a girl goes to help her cousin to a family home in the Mexican countryside, High Place, where tremendous secrets are hidden that have their roots in the darkest areas of her family’s tradition.

Gothic. Silvia Moreno-Garcia

‘BOE-Spanish Illustrated Dictionary’ (Eva Belmonte and Mauro Entrialgo)

Halfway between the illustrated book for adults, the educational satire and the light essay, this essential volume by Eva Belmonte and Mauro Entrialgo does what, on paper, seems impossible: turn the cryptic and labyrinthine official language of the BOE into an understandable language, and helps the reader unravel its various tricks and gibberish. Eva Belmonte’s receding and expository clarity and Mauro Entrialgo’s magnificent drawings make up an essential book so that not a single comma from the cryptic official bulletin escapes us.

BOE-Spanish Illustrated Dictionary: Learn the language that dictates the rules and their nooks and crannies. Eva Belmonte and Mauro Entrialgo.