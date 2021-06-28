13 movies to reconcile with musicals

If you are one of those who always says they don’t like musicals, pay attention to us: give these we recommend a try, from ‘Hedwig and the angry inch’ to ‘Rocketman’. The 50 best musicals, according to IMDb.

Okay, we get it: you don’t like those classic musicals where suddenly everyone starts singing in a dramatic and overly theatrical way, and that’s why you always say “I don’t like musicals” every time someone proposes to see one at home. And nothing happens. Everyone has their tastes and preferences, and the musical genre is not for everyone. Now, we will not abandon this battle satisfied if we do not We encourage you to give them one last one? opportunity: we propose you 13 great, original and different musicals that can turn your skepticism into authentic passion. Recent musicals (at least they are all from the 21st century) that are incredibly unique and highly enjoyable. Some are heirs to the stage and others have found their own style, but of course all of them make music flow through history in a magical way.

We talk about musicals like ‘Across the universe’ by Julie Taymor, a story of rebellion and adolescent love made up of incredible versions of The Beatles songs, such as ‘Let it be’ or ‘Come together’ (for which, by the way, they managed to bring Bono in front of the cameras). Of iconic themes it is also composed Dexter Fletcher’s ‘Rocketman’, a biopic of Elton John told in the only way his life story could be told: with lots of color, glitter and music that makes you float. It stars Taron Egerton and in his season he gave a thousand turns to the hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. In the list we will also find musicals where the music is introduced in a subtle way, such as ‘Begin Again’ and ‘Sing Street’ by John Carney (a genre expert since ‘Once’), two gorgeous movies about getting over a breakup and dealing with first love, respectively. And we do not forget to mention such crazy proposals as that of ‘The Taste of Watermelon’ by Tsai Ming-liang, possibly the strangest musical you’ve ever seen.

Without further ado, turn off the lights and what start the musical party. You will not be disappointed!

In a New York neighborhood (2021)

Although this film is very (very) classic Broadway musical, it has so much energy, joy and hope that it will convince even the most skeptical. Yes, it may be a bit long, but their stories of immigration, friendship, love and dreams (or dreams) are irresistible. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda Y Quiara Alegria Hudes, and directed on the big screen by Jon M. ChuIt is an explosion of Latin rhythm that will not disappoint.

Anne and the apocalypse (2017)

A musical … about zombies … at Christmas time? What more can you ask for in this movie of John McPhail, which mixes elements that we never thought we would see together in the same story and on top of it works perfectly. The story shows us how a small town is invaded by a horde of undead that the protagonist, Anna, will have to deal with with everything she has at hand. And all this while solving his normal adolescent problems.

Rocketman (2019)

If you weren’t a fan of Elton Johnget ready: this movie by Dexter fletcher It will leave you surrendered at its feet. And his music, too. Starring a great Taron egerton, the film tells the singer’s life from childhood to stardom, from his longest friendships to his most toxic relationships, from his moments of genius on the piano to his most unfortunate decisions. Everything is part of this musical composed of his most iconic songs, and that is great.

La La Land: The City of Stars (2016)

You might think that this movie by Damien Chazelle, one of the most applauded, parodied and awarded musicians in recent years, is governed by the classic rules of those musicals that you have never liked. You’re wrong. Ryan gosling Y Emma Stone they star in a story of love and frustrated dreams that, indeed, pays homage to many classic films, but is capable of constructing its own discourse that is characterized by a realism with a lot of ‘flow’.

Across the universe (2007)

Yes ‘Mamma Mia!’ is composed entirely of songs by the group ABBA, this film by Julie Taymor settles for the greatest hits of the Beatles. But where the first was a fun romantic comedy to use, this movie starring Jim sturgess it’s a fabulous portrait of 1960s America, full of social protests, hallucinogenic drugs, and rock and roll.

Hedwig and the angry inch (2001)

John cameron mitchell adapted his own work into this acclaimed film, possibly one of the best and most unknown musicals of the 21st century. The protagonist, Hedwig, is a transsexual singer obsessed by her past, but who lives her life as a true diva as the leader of a music band. The message? You have to accept yourself.

Begin Again (2013)

John carney (‘Once’) has managed to create a very solid career around musical cinema. But not the one in which suddenly many people start singing and dancing at the same time, but through stories that include music in an organic way to the story. This is the case of this film starring Keira Knightley Y Mark Ruffalo, one of the most interesting romantic comedies of recent years.

The taste of watermelon (2005)

From Taiwan came this crazy musical, signed by the acclaimed Tsai Ming-liang. And you just have to take a look at some of the scenes to see that this is possibly the strangest musical you’ve ever seen. A drought in the Asian country and the ways to survive it serve the filmmaker to build this irreverent film.

Barbara (2017)

Although it will not be released in Spain until next March, it is always a good time to claim the latest from Mathieu amalric. The French filmmaker composes a biopic of the singer Barbara, far from the conventions and narrative linearity, and which results in a wonderful story between what is real and what is dreamed of. A movie to put on the agenda from now on.

Pitching the Note (2012)

This film began a saga that will soon premiere its third installment, and it is not for less: with its vindication of the song ‘acapella’ and its humor without mincing words, it dazzled legions of young people who wished they could be one of the Beauties of Barden . Anna kendrick leads the female cast of this film, which is already an important part of both recent musical cinema and the most successful adolescent cinema.

Sing Street (2016)

Again John carney gives us a musical comedy, this time focused on some Irish teenagers who form a strange band. The passage of its protagonist through various styles and aesthetics is a wonderful way to represent the search for his own identity. Music is an absolute delight.

Chico & Rita (2010)

This Spanish animated film was a success in its year, being nominated for best animated feature film at the Oscars. Directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal and Tono Errando, is a love story full of music and passion, and that the critic of FOTOGRAMAS, Fausto Fernández, defined as “cinema in capital letters”.

The saddest music in the world (2003)

The famous critic Rogert ebert He describes it as “wonderful, amazing, original and very funny.” Don’t be fooled by black and white: this little gem of the Canadian Guy maddin tells the story of the Winnipeg beer queen (Isabella Rossellini) and his contest to find the saddest song in the world. From there, a story is as fantastic as it is incredible.

