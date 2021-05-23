13 movies based on classic sci-fi books that you can stream

There is nothing like enjoying the best science fiction cinema twice: comparing the adaptation with the original source. And if it is a classic, modern or not, or even a hidden gem, all the better. We have selected 13 films that beautifully adapt as many literary precedents, and that you can see right now in streaming. In addition, we have made an effort not to repeat authors, so do not fear if you do not see some of your favorite adaptations: possibly that author has been mentioned elsewhere on the list. This is our selection!

Total challenge

The best adaptation of Philip K. Dick? In a tough fight with ‘Blade Runner’, of course. It is based on a lesser-known story than ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep ?, a semi-unknown story entitled’ We can remember it for you wholesale ‘. But thanks to the viscerality of Paul Verhoeven, the sensational script of Dan O’Bannon and the charismatic presence of Schwarzenegger, manages to perfectly replicate the paranoid neuroses and reflections on the identity of Dick’s stories. Are the protagonist’s trips to Mars real or an implant in his memories? Where does so much aggressiveness come from? Are you a spy or a paranoid? Pure Dick and pure Verhoeven.

Dune

Based on one of the most important pieces of planetary exploration science fiction, an unusual and highly influential mix of Eastern philosophies and space opera written by Frank Herbert, it has been considered for years one of the great fiascos of the genre in the eighties. David Lynch was overwhelmed by the scale of the project, but the truth is that the result, indisputably unsuccessful and unbalanced, has earned its status as a cult piece over time: the incredible designs, its inordinate ambition, its opaque and enigmatic atmosphere … a minor classic with authentic epic workmanship.

Jurassic park

One of the great successes of the nineties came from a novel by Michael Chrichton that, even putting adventure and strong emotions ahead of any other consideration, had a much stronger scientific component than Spielberg’s adaptation. The film, in any case, was visionary on so many levels (from special effects to the future of the genre, through a new way of creating blockbusters in Hollywood) that it deserves its position as a mainstream classic in all its letters.

The Hunger Games

Long maligned for being a mere youthful dystopian fantasy, the truth is that over time it has elbowed itself into space. the most justly popular futuristic escapism adventures of recent years. With its excesses and concessions, it does justice to Suzanne Collins’ stupendous young adult saga, also a bit underrated for its status as juvenile literature, but in many ways more courageous and daring than more respected franchises of the genre.

War of the Worlds

HG Wells’s 19th century sci-fi classic has been adapted numerous times (including an interesting recent BBC series), but the most spectacular version is still that of Steven Spielberg starring Tom Cruise. It respects the devastating superiority of the novel’s Martian invaders and the feeling of helplessness of an entire subdued race, and although it has a somewhat irregular final stretch, the first attacks are still a true display of audiovisual power.

Solaris

It is absolutely spectacular that from a novel as complex and abstract (and literary) as ‘Solaris’, by the great Stanislaw Lem, comes out a film as perfect and faithful to its model (and cinematographic) as the ‘Solaris’ by Andrei Tarkovsky. A total classic about a planet of incomprehensible nature that is a reflection of the disturbed psyches of a scout ship lost in its vastness and in their own minds. A total science fiction experience.

The arrival

Ted Chiang is one of the most personal and unclassifiable science fiction creators of the moment, and adapting him is a practically impossible task. But Denis Villeneuve (who has faced another endeavor of comparable complexity, adapting ‘Dune’ again) manages to transform the cerebral abstraction of the original story into pure emotion. And while her need to tame the tale leaves the film below the original in terms of mathematical beauty, this tale of a language expert who has to make herself understood by an extraterrestrial race is just as captivating.

Predestination

‘All of you zombies’, by Robert Heinlein (also author of ‘Starship Troopers’), is one of the fundamental stories of the time travel subgenre. Its twisted and highly cerebral paradox, itself the engine of the story, is very difficult to adapt, but the Spierig brothers succeed, being tremendously faithful to the original concept and not filing a bit of its crazy concept. A film that is best reached without knowing almost anything to enjoy all its traps, deceptions and fascinating logical mirages.

On the edge of tomorrow

Although not very well known, ‘All You Need Is Kill’ by Hiroshi Sakurazaka is a modern classic of the most fast-paced and dizzying literary science fiction. Doug Liman’s film succeeds with the adaptation, propping up the video game dynamics that the original book already had and refining its military component, making the characters more accessible. What remains is its Groundhog Day dynamic in ‘War of the Worlds’ and the flawless originality that made it one of the most important time-lapse movies of recent years.

Annihilation

If you think the wonderful but somewhat irregular Alex Garland film is very original, turn to Jeff VanderMeer’s original book, a modern classic that’s pure extravagance. Both have a similar starting point, the appearance of an area called Area X where an expedition ventures trying to determine its nature. The original book has glimpses of Stalker and other stories of trips into the indescribable, and the movie keeps the type well … but the book is a borderline experience.

Road

Pulitzer winner Cormac McCarthy posed in this novel a calm, devastating and credible post-apocalypse, and based on bleak environments and very human characters. The film that adapted it was equally rigorous with the original, and thanks to Viggo Mortensen’s performance and the soberness of its staging, it managed to set up a world as devastated and credible as McCarthy’s.

The last man on earth

This free adaptation of ‘I am a legend’ manages to be much more faithful and accurate than the later and more popular starring Will Smith thanks to knowing how to keep the funeral rhythm and, above all, to the great performance of Vincent Price, who injected large doses of tragedy and loneliness to the protagonist. The story that inspired ‘The Night of the Living Dead’ and virtually all modern post-apocalyptic cinema receives a modest and aesthetically highly admirable display here.

Johnny mnemonic

It is not a round film, of course, but we wanted to bring here William Gibson, one of the most influential science fiction authors in history, even though he has never had an iconic adaptation. ‘Neuromancer’ deserves it and I may end up having it, but for now, ‘Johnny Mnemonic’ is a perfect unassuming amusement, as old-fashioned as it is fun to review, full of gadgets, churrigueresque special effects and with a Keanu Reeves who was already rehearsing that apocryphal adaptation of Gibson that is ‘The Matrix’.