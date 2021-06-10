13 homophobes beat up a young man in Basauri

A sticker against homophobia, in the 2018 Gay Pride march (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO via .)

His name is Ekain, he is 23 years old and he is still recovering from the injuries caused by the last homophobic aggression known in Spain, a beating that 13 people gave him shouting “shit fag”, which left him unconscious and for which ended up in the hospital with multiple injuries.

The events, as initially reported by his partner, Kevin, took place at dawn on June 6. They were in the Bizkotzalde park with other colleagues when Ekain left the group to accompany a friend to a lower area of ​​the enclosure and there he found his attackers, who began to mess with him. That disgusted them, let him go. The young man replied “that if it bothered them, they would leave,” as the couple has told newspapers such as Deia and El Correo, and this led one of the gang members to attack him from behind and start hitting him.

The mob joined in the beating, they threw the boy to the ground, pushed, kicked and punched him and left him unconscious, lying on the ground, bleeding from his mouth and nose.

The Basauri Police were immediately notified and had to call an ambulance to treat the young man, who was admitted to the Galdakao Hospital for several hours, “with a black eye, his entire face swollen and bruises all over his body.” says his partner. When he left, he went to the Ertzaintza to report.

His friends, who came down to help him as soon as they heard the screams, explained that the attackers did not go to the scene of the events, that they stayed to see what was happening, that is to say if in a gesture of victory or emboldening. But that reaction allowed several of them to be recognized by the boy’s friends. The Local Police of B …

