There are many who think that Goku is more powerful than Superman or that he has an immune system capable of resisting the onslaught of the coronavirus, even if it is ideas that they may not be right. However, there is data about Goku that not everyone knows and that even the most fans have been overlooked.

This is not a coincidence, really, there is always details that escape us due to lack of information or simply because it is something that was not revealed at the exact moment in order to keep the mystery of a character like Goku. It is for this reason that today we will reveal you little-known details about the Saiyan that we all admire and surely some of these details leave you completely amazed.

Unknown facts and curiosities about Goku

We hope this post will make the Goku you admire so much more As a fighter and as a person, he has taught us things that we didn’t know or never would have thought about the warrior. Keep in mind that some of these curiosities may come across rumors they cannot always be verified, as anzu361 says in his video. And now, enjoy!

Akira Toriyama wanted Goku to be a woman

It seems that initial idea Toriyama’s was about making Goku was a womanAlthough this is only a rumor, there is no reliable source to confirm it. We don’t know what this would have reported to the Dragon Balls saga, but let’s remember that indeed Dr slump, another of the author’s famous series, has a female lead and that it has worked wonderfully without having the international repercussion of the Saiyan manganime.

Zero and the Magic Dragon?

Yes this was the name that was intended to give anime in Latin America and in which Goku would be called Zero and Krillin would be called “Cachito”. This dubbing has been “lost” today, but it is true that it existed and there is still information that confirms it. We assume that this idea did not end up convincing anyone and an approximation was taken more faithful to the original.

Goku Day and “After Goku” Day

This is a rather curious fact, as the “Anniversary Association” in Japan stated that the May 9 as Goku Day, and May 10 as the day after Goku Day. It seems to us tremendously nice Goku has two days to his name in Japan and one of them only refers to the mere existence of the other.

The meaning of Kakarot

Son Goku’s real name is Kakarot and it includes a play on words that, on the one hand, means Son of the High Heaven and, on the other, it also refers to the carrot (carrot in English), in a possible nod to the color orange from his original outfit.

Goku killed his grandfather by accident

Right, this happened when Goku transforms into Ozaru (the great and powerful apes), ability reserved for Saiyan warriors, and after losing control of his person, he inadvertently killed his grandfather. This is how it is understood that Goku has so much longing for this person Throughout his life, we imagine that guilt sometimes overwhelms him.

Goku did not know how to differentiate between men and women

At the beginning of Dragon Ball, Goku did not find it so easy to differentiate men from women and I thought that since they didn’t have a tail, they had a “Extra butt” in the chest area, that is, Goku confused breasts with a pair of buttocks to older.

Immune to poison

Goku is the only character that resisted the Poison or Water of the Gods, mentioning that 14 other people had consumed this drink before him, but they had all perished in attempt. Who would have thought that someone so small had such an evolutionary advantage inside.

Good fighter, little winner

In spite of the Goku’s great martial prowess this one hasn’t managed to take too many Martial Arts Tournaments to the water, in fact just he proclaimed winner in one of them with Piccolo Jr. as their rival.

And the Kinton Cloud?

Well, unfortunately, after Goku will leave the hospital in Dragon Ball Z, I would never use it canonically again, except in an episode of Dragon Ball Super, in a scene that could be considered filler.

To the rich salamander

Chi-Chi prepares some impression meals that they always manage to satisfy the infinite hunger that Goku seems to have, but his favorite dish is quite curious, being this the roasted salamander. Will you prefer it to the point or very past?

Legeremancia little used

Like Voldemort, Goku can read people’s minds, although unlike the first, he has only made use of this “gift” just one time. Surely this would have served him well in his fights against Freezer or Cell, to anticipate their movements.

Fights, reused?

The fight between Gohan and Buu bears too much resemblance to what occurs between Goku and Vegeta not to consider it almost a copy of this, from their movements and poses, to their location in the desert.

Bite, bite and bite …

It seems that Goku is obsessed with biting his rivalsIn fact, it bites absolutely everyone (except Piccolo Jr.) without exception, a hobby that seems to keep since was a kid. In fact, some theories affirm that this habit could have caused your heart disease after biting Frieza’s tail. What a brown!

