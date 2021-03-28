13 foods rich in fiber to incorporate into your diet this 2021

Consuming fiber in our daily diet is beneficial and necessary for our digestive processes. There are several foods that we can include in the diet to fulfill this purpose, so absorbing fiber is frankly simple.

In the following list we present 13 foods with a relatively high fiber content. The idea behind this is to introduce you to foods that you can integrate into your diet so that you can absorb enough fiber.

1. Pears

In a medium-sized pear we will find 5.5 grams of fiber, which makes pear a delicious and nutritious fruit, and ultimately, one of the best fruit sources of this component.

2. Avocado

Avocados are rich in vitamin C and E, potassium, magnesium. For every 100 grams of avocado we will absorb 6.7 grams of fiber.

3. Apples

Apples are quite popular fruits and are also delicious, so include the 2.4 grams of fiber in every 100 grams of apple is not very difficult.

There are several fruits that can provide us with fiber for the benefit of our health and many of them with low caloric intake. Photo: Pixabay

4. Blackberries

They are very nutritious and have a very strong and pleasant flavor. In every 100 grams of blackberries there are 6.5 of fiber, which is not bad at all.

5. Bananas

They are an important source of several nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium. We will find 2.6 grams of fiber in every 100 grams of banana.

6. Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin K6, magnesium, and beta-carotene, an antioxidant that converts to vitamin A when in your body. Regarding fiber, every 100 grams of carrot provide 2.8 grams of fiber to the body

7. Broccoli

The fiber content in broccoli is 2.6 grams per 100 of this cruciferous vegetable, which is one of the most nutritious vegetables on the planet.

8. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are rich in vitamin K, potassium, folate, and cancer-fighting antioxidants. Contributes 3.7 grams of fiber for each serving of 100 grs.

9. Artichoke

The artichoke has a high fiber content, being able to provide 5.4 grams of the component, for every 100 grams of artichoke.

10. Lentils

Lentils are inexpensive and quite nutritious as they are loaded with protein and nutrients. Its fiber content is 7.3 grams per 100 grams of this legume.

11. Quinoa

The nutritional contents of quinoa are divided between protein, magnesium, iron, zinc, potassium, antioxidants, fiber, among others. With its consumption, we will absorb 2.8 grams of fiber for every 100 grams of quinoa.

12. Almonds

Almonds are one of the best sources of fiber you can find. Nothing more in 100 grams of them you can absorb 13.3 grams of fiber, a not inconsiderable amount.

13. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are quite likely the best source of fiber on the planet because with only 100 grams of them you can absorb 34.4 grams of this important component.

Several of these foods are commonly eaten, while others are relatively less common. Regardless of this, you can make use of any of them to guarantee the correct absorption of fiber in your body.

