Until now successful strategy to face coronavirus. “Do not miss the opportunity to stay home.” Return, everyone’s responsibility

Quarantine

Regeneration, May 19, 2020. During the Mañanera conference, the National Healthy Distance Day was considered successful. There are 13 days left in which voluntary isolation must be maintained.

AMLO president said that so far the demand for health services has been met.

– “I explain this because it is not recognized that the healthy distance strategy was successful, from our point of view,” he stated.

He recalled that the pandemic came several weeks later and that, plus the measures taken, good results were achieved.

–“Not even in the countries with the most economic development could they solve the problem of availability of beds, of doctors”-, I observe.

It is also worth noting the current regionalization of measures according to the evolution of the pandemic.

-, «pFor us the strategy that has been applied has been very successful thanks to the Mexican doctors, experts and scientists.“He specified.

In this regard, he recalled that opponents make criticism in bad faith and therefore clarify them.

Reopening, everyone’s responsibility

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, asked for responsibility from all sectors, that is, to take care of each other.

– “Take care of each other and in particular coworkers at risk», said.

He also added, the success of the reopening is everyone’s responsibility, “we cannot get ahead”.

He also recalled the labor measures that have been taken to return to productive activity.

– «(…) achieve a responsible reopening of work activities ”, the goal, he stressed.

13 days to go

– «Let’s not miss the opportunity to take advantage of these 13 days by staying at home, it is not appropriate that healthy distance measures are being relaxed».

The doctor rejected the return to public activity by companies and citizens.

He recalled that this is the reason why school sites are still closed, «it is a great contribution to healthy distance measurements. ”

Maintain the fundamental quarantine to continue having good results.

He asserted: «… That it is not correct to relax the discipline and return to the public space. «