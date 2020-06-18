A baby of only thirteen days, who apparently had no previous health problems, victim of covid-19 has died in the United Kingdom, as reported on Thursday by the National Health Service (NHS) of England.

The little one is the youngest victim of the virus in the UK, which today has registered 135 more deaths to 42,288 and adds 300,469 positive cases, which places this country as the first in Europe and third in the world most affected by the pandemic.

Until now the youngest British victim of covid-19, without pre-existing conditions, was considered to be Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, who died last March. Children seem to be much less likely to suffer the most serious effects of the new coronavirus, especially if they do not have previous pathologies, but 19 children under 19 have died from this disease in hospitals in England, the NHS of this region indicated.

According to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine, people under 20 years they are practically half as susceptible to contracting covid-19 as those over that age.

Research noted that clinical symptoms appear in 21% of people ages 10-19 they get the new coronavirus, a percentage that increases to 69% in adults over 70 years of age.

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the United Kingdom has exceeded the threshold of 300,000, after what the Ministry of Health 1,218 more cases have been included in this list, which maintains the country as the fifth most affected by the pandemic worldwide.

The government has registered 300,469 positives and 42,288 fatalities, 135 more than on Wednesday. To date, more than 7.2 million tests have been carried out in the United Kingdom to detect cases of COVID-19, according to official statistics.

Among the latest outbreaks detected, two food plants in Wales stand out, which are already linked to almost a hundred positives. Health authorities have confirmed at least 58 cases at a chicken processing facility in Llangefni, while another 38 have tested positive at a food-processing center in Wrexham, according to the BBC.

The Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething, He has admitted his “concern” about these cases and reiterated “the importance of social distancing and handwashing”, especially in this type of industries. The outbreak is similar to another one detected in a slaughterhouse in central Germany and which now totals more than 600 infections.