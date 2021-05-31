13 Cute Doormats to Dress up Your Home in 2021 – Best Welcome Mats

John francis

I know you’ve heard approximately a milli times about the importance of a good first impression — which is why you’re here in search of some cute doormats. Same! Call it my obsession with home decor (or my all-encompassing need to people please … heh), shopping for the perfect welcome mat to greet guests into my carefully stylized home is just really gets me going. And you, my friend, should join in on the ride.

I’ve scoured the internet and done my research to bring you 13 super cute doormats that are worthy of your front door. From funny ones with cheeky messages on ’em to some simply ~ aesthetic ~ options for peeps who want an IG-worthy doorstep, I’ve included them all, below. (And if you’re looking for some cute bath mats, yeah I got those covered, too.)

this personalized one

Customizable Vinyl Tile Mat

Calling all creative types: This doormat comes with a set of tiles so you can fully customize it with whatever design (or message) you want.

this woven mat

Sailors Knot Doormat SERENA & LILY serenaandlily.com

$ 98.00

Simple, pretty, and anything but boring.

this cosmic one

Sun Welcome Mat Aleeya Marie society6.com

$ 44.00

Not only does this one feature a cool design, but it’s also made of looped vinyl, making it super easy to clean. (WE LOVE TO SEE IT!)

this oval one

Braided Oval Natural Fiber Doormat Pottery Barn potterybarn.com

$ 23.00

You could also go for this oval-shaped mat for an understated look that’s still hella chic.

this spring-forward one

Multicolor Tulips Coir Doormat World Market worldmarket.com

$ 16.99

Or if you love color, grab this one with a cool tulip pattern on it.

this sleek pick

Hello Doormat Calloway Mills amazon.com

$ 17.99

Here it is: an inverted, black welcome mat for a cool, sleek look.

this groovy one

Groovy ’60s and’ 70s Flower Power Pattern Welcome Mat Society6 society6.com

$ 44.00

If your wardrobe is all about the ’60s and’ 70s trend, get you a doormat that matches. This one is a downright stunner.

this communicative one

Hope You Like Cats Doormat luxelumber etsy.com

$ 25.04

Here’s a mat that’ll let ’em know before they enter.

this jute one

Jute Doormat

For the minimalist who’s looking for a no-fuss option.

this two-toned one

Ryder Jute Doormat

Or if you feel like you can’t commit to a fully painted one, go for this striped option.

this gingham one

Woven Buffalo Rug

Here’s a cute, summery option (that’ll honestly probs inspire many picnics this season).

this cheetah-printed one

Dodie Coir Mat

And for those who prefer a splash of glamor …

this one with jokes

Bee Our Guest Woven Back Coir Mat Evergreen Flag amazon.com

$ 32.27

It’s punny, it’s cute, it’s affordable ~.

