13 classic sci-fi film sagas and how to stream them

Last week we talked about a few sci-fi series that you could see almost in one sitting. Today we go to the opposite extreme: arm yourself with time and patience because here they go 13 genre film sagas that have had, in the best of cases, a minimum of three or four installments, and how to locate them in streaming. Fly, young people.

Alien

The saga of horror and science fiction par excellence has given many stumbles, seems to live a new youth thanks to nostalgia and the new sequels and, above all, his first installments, the mythical ‘Aliens’ and ‘Aliens’, remain indisputable classics. One of the greatest monsters of all time, a few top directors, and some of the best settings in the genre.

Star trek

Leaving aside the many TV series (which you have almost all complete on Netflix), there have been movies of the crew of the Enterprise to give and take. With the classic crew and with new generations. Not all of them are easy to find, but hey: who said that the conquest of space was a simple task.

Star wars

Few presentations need the quintessential saga of mainstream science fiction. Whether you are from the original trilogy, from the increasingly claimed three prequels, or from the controversial but not inconsiderable films under the Disney wing, you have it all on Disney +. May the strength and patience be with you.

Terminator

Although in recent times it has been dramatically devalued, the first two installments are still total action film classics of the eighties and nineties, and the third is increasingly claimed as a unique blockbuster with the spirit of a wacky B series. In any case, an iconic and eternal saga.

Return to the future

An alchemy of ingredients of the kind that we often consider could only occur in the eighties gave rise to an absolutely perfect science-fiction and comedy trilogy. Three films that, without sequels or extensions (although they have had continuations in other media, such as video games) make up one of the paradigmatic sagas of time travel mainstream.

Jurassic Park

The big hit of the summer blockbusters of the nineties, which largely conditioned the style of the great mainstream hits that were to come and, in any case, a revolution in computer special effects that, curiously, would not unleash too many sequels officers. In any case, the first is a film of a trade and a classicism that is now practically vanished from successful Hollywood cinema, and its sequels more or less maintain the type.

Mad max

One of the post-apocalyptic sagas par excellence, with the addition of brutal persecutions and an aesthetic between BDSM and comic punk that would mark the science fiction of the eighties, unleashing multiple imitators. The saga doesn’t have too many installments, but unlike other franchises on this list, all have been directed by the great George Miller, and for that very reason, they are all good or, directly, extraordinary.

Matrix

The Wachowski trilogy (soon tetralogy) is one of the great works of science fiction of the last decades. His influence on the genre is still more evident today than ever and in many aspects, such as the aesthetics or the visualization of the action sequences, its impact is absolutely immeasurable.

Predator

Four films, four very different styles (not counting those two great festivals that are Aliens vs. Predator, which you have on Disney +) of approach to an iconic monster of modern science fiction. From the dry and perfect action of the first installment to the irregular but innovative remake from a few years ago, going through two sequels with their own personality.

Transformers

The noisy and spectacular saga of transforming robots into vehicles directed by Michael Bay it is now in suspended animation. But the nostalgic of the eighties and the devotees of the director’s mastodon cinema do not forget this saga full of ups and downs, with some memorable spin-off and that, possibly sooner rather than later, we will see retreaded and relaunched with a new aesthetic.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

The big blockbuster of the last decade is a sophisticated soap opera whose tentacles in the form of series, comics, video games and more and more movies are absolutely impossible to review here. It is not strictly science fiction, although some of its sagas, such as those of ‘Avengers’ or ‘Guardians of the galaxy’ do abound in the genre. And you have it all, which is certainly convenient, on the same platform.

Godzilla

A few weeks ago we reviewed the entire Godzilla saga from its founding black and white Japanese installment and detailed where to see many of them. So if you want good vintage material, there you have the list. Today We remind you of the ones that belong to the Monsterverse, the last and very popular incarnation of the fights of titans at the hands of Warner.

The Hunger Games

Along with the Harry Potter series, it is the most successful saga aimed at a young audience in recent times, and one that aesthetically and arguably should be put in place. His vision of a dystopia mediated by a contest and his openly serial narrative it has been more influential than is generally recognized, and you can see that by reviewing the entire series.