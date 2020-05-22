“A good book is my favorite way to disconnect at the end of the day, and I know that I’m not alone.”

This year, Gates decided to expand the list to 13 titles, in addition to recommendations from television series, including one from the BBC, a movie and even a card game he is passionate about.

The statement is by Bill Gates, in his already classic annual list of five reading recommendations for early summer in the northern hemisphere.

“Most of my conversations and meetings these days are about covid-19 and how we can contain the pandemic,” wrote Microsoft co-founder Gates Notes on his blog.

“But they also often ask me what I’m reading and seeing, whether it’s because people want to learn more about pandemics or because they’re looking for a distraction,” he added.

Gates is considered the second richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of about $ 106 billion, according to American magazine Forbes. Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, tops the list.

This time, the billionaire decided to expand the list to 13 titles, in addition to recommendations from television series, including one from the BBC, a movie and even a card game he is passionate about, “whether you’re looking for a distraction or just because spends much more time at home “, he said.

Bill Gates recommended Nobel economics winners book

Following are Gates’ suggestions:

Books:

1. The Choice (released in Brazil as A Bailarina de Auschwitz, by Sextante), by Edith Eger: “It is, in part, a memoir by the author and a guide to process the trauma”, says Gates.

2. Cloud Atlas (Atlas of Clouds, ed. Companhia das Letras), by David Mitchell: it is a novel of “the best and the worst of humanity”.

3. Bob Iger’s The Ride of a Lifetime, with “the lessons learned in 15 years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company” (Iger passed the job to Bob Chapek last February), is the “best business book” that Gates has read in recent years.

4. The Great Influenza, (The Great Flu, ed. Intrinsic) by John M. Barry: is a 1918 Spanish flu pandemic history book. Although more than 100 years have passed, “it is a good reminder that there is still we are facing many of the same challenges, “says Gates.

5. Good Economics for Hard Times, by Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo: The authors are, together with Michael Kremer, the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, and the book deals with inequality and political divisions.

6. Andy Puddicombe’s The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness: “For years, I was skeptical of meditation. Now I do it whenever I can,” says Gates on his blog .

7. Moonwalking with Einstein (The Art and Science of Memorizing Everything, ed. Nova Fronteira), by Joshua Foer: it is a book about how memory works and techniques to optimize it.

8. The Martian (Lost on Mars, ed. Arrow), by Andy Weir: a novel that turned into a movie, starring American actor Matt Damon. Its plot has similarities with the treatment of the new coronavirus, analyzes Gates.

9. A Gentleman in Moscow (A Gentleman in Moscow, ed. Intrinsic), by Amor Towles: romance about a man who is locked up in his building, “a situation that now looks very similar to the one we are living in,” says Gates.

10. The Rosie Trilogy, (two books in the trilogy were released in Brazil by Record publisher: The Rosie Project, The Rosie Effect) by Graeme Simsion: Trilogy “to laugh out loud”, describes Gates. “The protagonist discovers that he is not so different from the others. Melinda (Gates, Bill Gates’ wife) recommended me, I am grateful to her for that,” he points out.

11. The Best We Could Do, by Thi Bui: It is a “deeply personal novel that explores what it means to be a father and a refugee,” says Gates.

12. Hyperbole and a Half: Unfortunate Situations, Flawed Coping Mechanisms, Mayhem, and Other Things that Happened (Hyperbole and a half: Lamentable Situations, Chaos and Other Things That Happened to Me, ed. Planet), by Allie Brosh: This is another book to laugh a lot. “Fun and tremendously intelligent,” says Gates of the work, which highlights the setbacks of everyday life.

13. What If ?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions (What If? – Scientific Answers to Absurd Questions, ed. Companhia das Letras) and XKCD Volume 0, both by Randall Munroe: “This former NASA engineer transforms lessons from unconventional science in super cute comics, “says Gates.

Gates said his wife recommended him ‘Rosie trilogy’

Series and film

Although the documentary series was recorded before the current coronavirus outbreak, Pandemic, from Netflix, gives “an idea of ​​the inspiring work that doctors, researchers and aid workers are doing to avoid what we are going through at the moment,” says Gates.

Among the television series, he recommends A Million Little Things, an American family drama, This Is Us, about family life and the connections of several people who share the same birthday, and Ozark, another American drama about a money laundering scheme.

And among Gates’ recommendations is a BBC series from the 1970s: I, Claudius, on the Roman Empire. “I read a lot about ancient Rome, but this series looks like an interesting representation at the time,” he adds.

And “on the most escapist front” of the reality of the pandemic, the philanthropist recommends a film he says he has seen more than ten times: Spy Game, starring Robert Redford and Brad Pitt. “There are many good surprises”, he highlights.

Gates is passionate about bridge

Games

Last, but not least, are tips on favorite hobbies.

Bill Gates has confessed several times that his favorite card game is bridge, which he usually plays with his friend Warren Buffett, another of the richest people in the world.

But, as they cannot meet because of the pandemic, the two play through an online platform.

Obviously, Gates said he would not reveal his aliases to maintain privacy.

