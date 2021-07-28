13 Best Tattoo Lotions for Healing and Maintenance in 2021

Courtesy Image

Hello, hi, and welcome: This is your reminder that if you’re trying to heal a new tattoo, you need to invest in the right lotion asap. “After you get a tattoo, the skin is in a vulnerable state, and moisturizing can help it heal properly,” says Liz Goold, the general manager of Nice Tattoo Parlor in New York. “If you don’t moisturize — which even I’m guilty of with a few of my tattoos — your tattoo can develop hard scabs that can cause the ink to fall out with the scab.” So if you’re going through the trouble of getting (and paying for!) A tattoo, you definitely don’t want to ignore your after-care routine, k? That’s why it’s v important to (A) stock up on the best tattoo lotion, and (B) make sure you’re applying it regularly.

“After the initial healing period of three to five days, we recommend using lotion for two weeks to one month after the tattoo has healed, ”Says Goold. “That said, it can definitely take longer for your tattoo to heal, and to keep it from fading, you’ll want to keep it moisturized regularly — especially if you have color tattoos.” Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling for the 13 best tattoo lotions, creams, balms, and salves, all of which are prepared to heal your new ink beautifully.

Best Artist-Approved Tattoo Lotion

Woo Skin Essentials After / Care Moisturizer

Considering this tattoo lotion is made by Dr. Woo (the LA-based artist who works with celebs like Justin Bieber and Zoë Kravitz), you can rest easy knowing your ink is in good hands. The formula is loaded with shea butter, vitamin E, and sesame seed oil that all come together to soothe, hydrate, and calm your skin during the healing process. Just smooth a thin layer over your ink once or twice a day until you’re nice and healed.

Best Tattoo Salve

Tattoo Goo The Original After Care Salve

If creams and lotions aren’t really your vibe, you’ll love this cult-favorite tattoo salve. It’s easy to apply, nongreasy, and formulated with skin-soothers like olive oil, beeswax, and cocoa butter to help aid the healing process. Just peep the thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon and you’ll see why it’s a true staple in the tattoo world.

Best Tattoo Lotion Kit

Billy Jealousy Marked IV Life Tattoo Care Kit

The coolest thing about this tattoo care kit is that you can use it heal new ink or freshen up old ink. It comes equipped with a lightweight balm (it’s spiked with vitamin E and olive oil for extra hydration), an antioxidant-rich lotion, and a gentle wash that’s made with soothing ingredients like cucumber extract and hydrolyzed oat protein. Not bad for $ 30, IMO.

Best Vitamin-Rich Tattoo Lotion

H2Ocean Aquatat Moisturizer

Palm seed oil is combined with vitamins A, B, C, D, and E in this tattoo lotion that heals your ink without clogging your pores. A little goes a long way with this bb (you’ll only need a small dollop) and it helps soothe irritation and redness, while also preventing dryness and scabbing.

Best Expert-Approved Tattoo Lotion

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

The general rule of thumb when looking for a tattoo lotion? Choose a formula that’s simple, unscented, and gentle. According to Goold, Aquaphor is a go-to in most tattoo shops, since it’s super effective at soothing and moisturizing fresh ink. “It’s great for both the initial healing period and afterward,” she says.

Best Tattoo Butter

Hustle Butter Deluxe Luxury Tattoo Care & Maintenance Cream

“Hustle Butter is made specifically for tattoos and feels really great,” says Goold. After washing your skin with a gentle antibacterial soap (Tattoo Goo and Dial Antibacterial Soap are both legit options), smooth a small dollop of the lotion over your tattoo. You’ll want to repeat this process two to three times a day until your skin is totally healed.

Best Drugstore Tattoo Lotion

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Another expert-approved pick? Aveeno’s Unscented Daily Moisturizing Lotion, says Goold, who recommends it for its gentle formula (no irritating fragrances or chemicals here). It also makes a solid lotion for the rest of your body too.

Best Nongreasy Tattoo Lotion

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion

If even the thought of loading up on body moisturizer has you feeling greasy and slimy, you’ll love this pick from Lubriderm. It’s fragrance-free, super hydrating, and totally nongreasy—So you can moisturize your tattoo and go live your life.

Best Tattoo Lotion With Coconut Oil

Kopari Coconut Melt

There’s a reason coconut oil is so highly recommended for new tattoos: It’s loaded with skin-soothing acids and vitamins, which work to heal and moisturizer your ink ASAP. This balm-like formula from Kopari makes it easy to cover your tattoo without, you know, dipping your hand into a jar of coconut oil.

Best Tattoo Lotion for Sensitive Skin

EltaMD Lotion

Got sensitive skin? No prob, ’cause this tattoo lotion is pretty much as gentle as it gets. When you aren’t smoothing it along your tattoo, feel free to use it on your face and hands too.

Best Tattoo Lotion With CBD

Cannuka Nourishing Body Cream

This body cream is a total power player — it’s spiked with CBD (which helps soothe swollen, puffy skin), manuka honey (which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties), and hyaluronic acid (aka the best hydrator of all time). Consider it the perfect tattoo lotion.

Best Tattoo Lotion With Grapeseed Oil

After Inked Tattoo Moisturizer and Aftercare Lotion

This lotion is formulated specifically with tattoos in mind, so it’s no surprise that it’s earned tons of glowing reviews on Amazon. Make sure you keep this puppy on hand during the healing process and beyond, since the formula’s grapeseed oil also makes it a great aftercare moisturizer.

Best Tattoo Lotion With SPF

Eucerin Daily Hydration Lotion

It goes without saying that you definitely want to keep a fresh tattoo out of the sun (sleeves it is!), But after the healing process, you should look for a body moisturizer that’s got some SPF in it. This gentle, fragrance-free tattoo lotion from Eucerin is a great place to start.

