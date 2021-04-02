13 Best Natural and Organic Body Washes of 2021

John francis

The easiest way to green-ify your skincare routine? Swapping that conventional body wash that’s been sitting in your shower for ages with a natural body wash. Not only are natural and organic body washes generally nicer to your skin (shout out to gentle surfactants and plant-based ingredients), but they’re almost always better for the environment too — whether that means being made with sustainable ingredients, or being housed in recyclable, eco-friendly packaging. So go ahead and check out these 13 best natural body washes below. There’s a green, clean, and super-effective option for every skin type and concern.

Best Calming Natural Body Wash

Burt’s Bees Lavender And Honey Body Wash

Wind down at the end of a long, stressful day with this body wash. The 98.7 percent natural formula orses lavender flower extract to help chill you out, plus a plant-based complex that gets you clean without stripping your skin.

Best Natural Body Wash for Dry Skin

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

This natural body wash from Drunk Elephant is straight magic when it comes to softening dry, flaky skin. The creamy formula is infused with nourishing maracuja oil and amino acids to moisturize your skin and smooth rough patches.

Best Therapeutic Natural Body Wash

Rahua Body Shower Gel

A combo of gentle surfactants, moisturizing rahua oil, and powerful plant extracts (like palo santo, eucalyptus, vanilla, and lavender) in this natural body wash give your shower serious spa-like vibes. After you use it, you’ll feel both silky smooth and zen.

Best Natural Body Wash for Dull Skin

Love Beauty amd Planet Sun Kissed Glow Body Wash

Dull skin is officially canceled. This body wash is made with 92 percent naturally-derived ingredients, including brightening turmeric to give your skin a radiant glow. And the yummy vanilla-like scent? Straight-up delicious.

Best Sustainable Natural Body Wash

Hey Humans Body Wash Cedarwood Sage 6

Best Energizing Natural Body Wash

Organic Bath Co. Zesty Morning Organic Body Wash

Not a morning person? Lather up with this natural body wash in the shower to help kickstart your am It’s made with mild, coconut-derived cleansers and infused with an energizing blend of organic essential oils (I see you orange and grapefruit) to ~ stimulate ~ your mind and body.

Best Natural Body Wash for Acne

Jason Purifying Tea Tree Body Wash

A few months ago I was dealing with some pretty annoying bacne, and let me tell you, this natural body wash from Jason was legit the only thing that cleared it up. Item contains antibacterial tea tree to zap zits and de-gunk clogged pores, plus moisturizing vitamin b5 to prevent your skin from getting dried out.

Best Natural Body Wash for Sensitive Skin

Pai Skincare Gentle Genius Body Wash

This natural body wash from Pai is ideal for dry, sensitive skin types. The mild, creamy formula is free-from common skin irritants (like sulfates, dyes, and synthetic fragrances), and is infused with soothing magnolia berry and vitamin-rich camellia oil to calm your skin while you cleanse. Plus, it comes with a gentle konjac sponge so you can exfoliate as needed.

Best Natural Body Wash for Eczema

Skinfix Eczema + Foaming Oil Body Wash

If you’re prone to eczema, then you know all too well that the wrong body wash (aka one with stripping sulfates and harsh ingredients) can make your skin a red, flaky mess. Play it safe and opt for this natural body wash from Skinfix. The oil-based formula transforms into a light lather as it comes in contact with water to remove dirt and nourish your skin.

Best Deep-Cleaning Natural Body Wash

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Detox Body Wash

Grab this natural body wash for days when your bod needs a serious cleaning (aka after a sweaty-ass workout). It’s made with detoxifying volcanic clay to get rid of dirt, sweat, odor, and excess oil without stripping or irritating your skin.

Best Natural Body Wash with Coconut

Kopari Sudsy Shower Oil

Don’t be fooled by the oily texture of this natural body wash. As soon as you massage it into damp skin, it turns into a sudsy, coconut-scented lather (as the name suggests) to wash away dirt and oil and make your shower smells like a freaking tropical vacation.

Best Eco-Friendly Natural Body Wash

Ren Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash

Not only is this natural body wash clean and green — it’s packed with plant-based ingredients to cleanse and hydrate your skin — the sustainable packaging it’s housed in is clean, too. The bottle is made from recycled ocean plastic (aka the stuff you see floating around in the Pacific garbage patch).

Best Multipurpose Natural Body Wash

The Right To Shower Strength Body Wash

There’s a lot to love about this natural body wash. First, you can use it everywhere — on your body, hands, face, and even your hair as a shampoo. Second, it’s vegan and cruelty-free (save the bunnies!). And last, but definitely not least, the brand supports homeless communities across the United States by helping bring mobile shower units to people living on the streets. Pretty amazing, right?

