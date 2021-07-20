13 Best Magnetic Lashes of 2021

Okay, I really, really wanted to be someone who could successfully and easily wear false eyelashes — and yet, despite hours (legit) of practice, I am not. Like, I’ve tried every type of strip lash and individual lash, I’ve watched every tutorial on how to apply fake lashes, and I still end up with some glue-y, sticky, bent-out-of-shape nightmare. Which is why I’ve also become the unofficial mascot for magnetic lashes — ie, the v best thing to happen to my eyes since, idk, birth?

But, of course, as with all things that we stick / glue / put on our eyes, there’s a few things to think about before going all-in. Like, are magnetic lashes safe? And which ones are the best brands to use? So to clear up confusion, I reached out to Ilyse Haberman, MD, an ophthalmologist at NYU Langone Health, to answer all of your questions about wearing magnetic lashes, followed by the best sets to buy and try. But first …

What are magnetic eyelashes?

Magnetic lashes are fake eyelashes that adhere to your eyes using either (1) magnetic lash strips sandwiched together, or (2) magnetic eyeliner painted across your lid. With the “sandwiching” type of magnetic lashes, one strip (with magnets along its base) is placed below your lashes, and another strip (with magnets along its base) is placed on top of your lashes to cling together and sandwich your natural lashes between the two strips.

Magnetic eyeliner lashes, on the other hand, look like your classic fake eyelashes, but instead of using glue to adhere them, you use a magnetic eyeliner. These eyeliners are filled with iron oxides that work like a paint-on magnet, while the lashes have an itty-bitty strip of magnets along the bottom. Just line the top of your eye (cat eye, winged eye, whatever) and stick ’em on — easy.

Do magnetic lashes ruin your real lashes?

When used properly (and sparingly)? No, magnetic lashes won’t ruin your real lashes and are considered quite safe, especially if you’re using magnetic eyeliner lashes. Buuut if you’re using the magnetic strips that cling to your lashes, and you’re wearing them all day every day? Then yes, you do run the risk of stressing out your hair follicle and damaging your natural lashes.

“I’d recommend limiting the use of the magnetic lashes that sandwich your own natural lashes to avoid any potential lash damage or traction alopecia,” says Dr. Haberman. FYI: Traction alopecia is the medical term for hair loss that’s caused by repeatedly pulling or tugging on your hair. That’s not to say you can’t wear them once or twice a week, but be cautious about overdoing it.

Is magnetic eyeliner safe?

Listen, anything new that’s going near your eyes has the potential to cause irritation, contact dermatitis, or an allergic reaction, whether that’s magnetic eyeliner or just basic gel eyeliner. So basically, don’t try it for the first time right before a big event. But in terms of hair loss or natural lash damage? “The magnetic eyeliner is likely safer in terms of traction alopecia, since the false lashes are being supported by your lid, instead of just your natural lashes themselves, “says Dr. Haberman. You know, just like classic strip lashes and glue.

Now that we’re all on the same page, keep scrolling for our 13 favorite magnetic eyelashes of 2021 — along with tips and tricks for using ’em correctly.

Best Magnetic Lashes for Glasses

Opulence Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit

If you’re a little squeamish around fake lashes to begin with — let alone fake magnetic lashes — let the fact that these were created by an ophthalmologist (!) Calm your anxiety. Not only are these lashes created to fit comfortably behind glasses or sunglasses, but instead of sandwiching your eyelashes in tight magnets, they stick to the included magnetized liquid liner. Just draw your cat eye, let it dry, then stick on your lashes with the applicator tool — honestly game-changing.

Best Magnetic Lashes for Monolids

Glamnetic OMW Medium Wispy Magnetic Lashes

Finding fake lashes that feel comfortable on hooded lids or monolids can be tough, but these wispy, medium-long magnetic lashes were made and tested to work on different eye shapes with six magnet to keep them adhered to your magnetic eyeliner. The result? A wide-eyed effect that looks incredibly natural.

Best Magnetic Lashes on Amazon

Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit

Okay, if your purchasing habits are heavily influenced by reviews (hi, same), please note that these are the best-selling magnetic lashes on Amazon with more than 23,000 reviews (almost 80 percent of them being four stars and above). The kit comes with five pairs of lashes in various levels of ~ drama ~ and are adhered with the included magnetic liquid liner.

Best Drugstore Magnetic Strip Lashes

Ardell Magnetic Lash # 110

If you like long and fluttery — yet still realistic-looking — lashes, you need to try these magnetic bbs that have a curved band (read: better fit) and varied lash length for a soft, natural-looking effect. Just place the upper strip on top of your lashes, and line up the bottom strip underneath your lashes until the magnets click together.

Best Drugstore Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Kit

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure

We love a good drugstore lash, and Kiss is no exception. Just shake the eyeliner bottle (gotta make sure those iron oxides are evenly distributed), thinly line your upper lash line, let it dry, then stick ’em on and live your life.

Best Magnetic Lashes for Traveling

AsaVea Magnetic Eyelashes with Magnetic Eyeliner, Applicator, and Mirror

If you like to bring your falsies on the go, you’ll love the ease of this travel-friendly kit that you can throw in your makeup bag. Item comes with a cute mirror compact that doubles as your lash storage, along with an eyeliner adhesive and a handy little application tool (which you can use to gently place your lashes on the liner).

Best Magnetic Lashes That Won’t Fall Off

The Lash Liner System Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Bundle

If you need water-resistant or sweat-proof makeup, this smudge-proof eyeliner adhesive is one of the best you can find in the magnetic category. But in case you need even more hold and stability with your lashes, this kit also comes with backup anchor magnets to really adhere those lashes. And the fact that you can reuse this pair up to 30 times makes it worth every penny IMO.

Best Magnetic Accent Lashes

Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash System

I get it: No one wants to spend a ton on falsies, no matter how great they are. For a more affordable option, try Eylure, which uses patent-pending technology to lock the faux-mink accent lash strips in place. Just be sure to apply a few layers of the formula for optimal effectiveness and make your eyeliner strokes the same thickness as the lash band for the most secure application.

Best Waterproof Magnetic Lashes

Lola’s Lashes Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit lolascosmetics.com

More than just pretty packaging, this cute lil set contains one pair of vegan and cruelty-free magnetic lashes, black or brown magnetic eyeliner, and a cleansing oil, which is a must for removing the waterproof eyeliner. Or maybe I should call it weatherproof eyeliner, because it can even withstand winds up to 75 mph so your falsies don’t go flying away as soon as you step outside … in a tornado.

Best OG Magnetic Lashes

One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes onetwocosmetics.com

Once you’ve got the hang of magnetic eyelashes, step up your game with a multipack of precut accent strips like these from One Two (the OG magnetic lash makers). When you need just a little somethin ‘extra on the outside corners of your lashes — and you can’t magically grow your lashes overnight — these short strips are a subtle but effective way to get the look.

Best Magnetic Lashes for Dramatic Volume

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

This magnetic eyelash kit has more than 6,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, so you know it’s good. Reviewers love this one for how lightweight the eyeliner feels (no sticky or heavy finish) and how full, fluffy, and dramatic the lashes look. You also get five lash sizes with this bb, which, for $ 25, is kind of a score.

These Customizable Magnetic Lashes

MoxieLash Sassy Kit

What makes MoxieLash a top pick is how customizable it is. You can buy a premade set like this one, or you can buy everything separately and choose between gel or liquid liner and a whole range of lash styles. Since magnetic liner is significantly more expensive than lash glue, you also don’t want to waste it, so here’s the trick: Instead of using magnetic liner on your elongated cat-eye shape, apply your regs eyeliner first to get the shape you want , then follow with the magnetic liner only along the base of your lashes.

This Set of 10 Magnetic Eyelashes

Arishine 3D 5D Magnetic Eyelashes Kit

Perfect for folks who are looking to play around with magnetic eyelashes (perhaps you’re trying to nail some epic Halloween makeup?), this affordable kit comes with a whopping 10 pairs. And even though you get a ton of range here (seriously — it has everything from bold and thick to long and fluttery), you aren’t sacrificing quality. These lashes stay TF put — thanks to the magnetic eyeliner — and are easy to re-use.

