13 Best Korean Sunscreens of 2021 for Every Skin Type

K, I know you already know this, but lemme just say it one more time for the folks in the back: Your skincare routine isn’t complete without sunscreen. That said, I’ll be the first to admit that finding the right sunscreen for your specific skin type and concerns isn’t exactly easy, especially since there’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to SPF. And if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect formula, it might be time to start exploring one of the many excellent Korean sunscreens on the market right now.

Sunscreen is huge in the K-beauty world, and unlike most SPFs, a lot of these formulas are spiked with impressive skincare ingredients (think: niacinamide for brightening, aloe vera for soothing, or lightweight oils for hydrating). The best part? If you aren’t a fan of traditional cream-based SPFs, there’s a ton of variety in the texture and feel of Korean sunscreens, whether you’re looking for something lightweight and matte or soft and glowy. Down to give one a try? Keep scrolling for 13 of the best Korean sunscreens — one of which definitely deserves a spot in your daily lineup.

Best Lightweight Korean Sunscreen

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36

I get it: Traditional sunscreens can feel super tight or heavy on your skin (especially during hot, humid-ass months). That’s where this lightweight Korean SPF comes into play — it protects your skin from harmful UV rays without leaving behind a greasy residue, thanks to soothing and hydrating ingredients like green tea, cica, and sunflower seed oil.

Best Korean Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin

Suntique I’m Safe For Sensitive Skin

If your skin is easily irritated, you’ll love this gentle Korean sunscreen. Not only is it filled with SPF 35, but it’s also spiked with centella asiatica and aloe leaf extracts to help hydrate and calm your skin every time you apply it. Bonus: No need to worry about a white cast or greasy finish with this one.

Best Korean Sunscreen With Aloe

Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream

The hero ingredient in this Korean sunscreen (other than the SPF 50, obvs) is aloe leaf extract — and it’s a legit godsend for lightly moisturizing and soothing your skin. Smooth a thin layer over your face every morning and you’ll love how fast it melts into your skin.

Best Affordable Korean Sunscreen

Etude House Soonjung Mild Defense Sun Cream SPF 49

Korean sunscreen doesn’t have to cut into your budget, btw. With a solid SPF 49, an ultra-soft texture, and soothing ingredients (hi, panthenol), this affordable pick is just as effective as its pricier counterparts. Another plus? You won’t find any fragrance, mineral oil, parabens, or animal-derived ingredients in this formula.

Best Oil-Free Korean Sunscreen

IPKN Big Apple Sun Cream SPF 50

The best thing about this oil-free Korean sunscreen? It layers super nicely under makeup, so you won’t get any of that awkward pilling or caking. It also has a subtle color-correcting base, so it’ll help cancel out minor redness and discoloration before you even apply the rest of your products. A win-win, truly.

Best Soothing Korean Sunscreen

Mobitherapy UV Sun Shield

Massage this Korean sunscreen into your skin and the formula’s anti-inflammatory ingredients (‘sup, niacinamide and cica) will help sooth even the most sensitive of skin. And thanks to the water-based texture, it feels super soft and lightweight (not dryness here, tyvm). TL; DR: This pick is ridiculously comfortable to wear.

Best Anti-Aging Korean Sunscreen

Cell Fusion C Laser Sunscreen 100 SPF 50+

A combination of peptides, ceramides, and collagen makes this Korean sunscreen a great option for plumping and firming the skin as you protect it from the sun. And since it’s got a lightweight texture, it’s super easy to blend into your skin (even if you plan on wearing it under makeup).

Best Korean Sunscreen for Dry Skin

Papa Recipe Bombee Moist Sun Essence SPF 50

As anyone with dry skin knows well, slathering a thick dollop of sunscreen all over your face is basically a recipe for creating more dryness. Enter, this lightweight Korean sunscreen: Its formula is loaded with hydrating ingredients like honey, propolis, and royal jelly extract that help keep your skin soft and silky as hell. And since it absorbs into your skin super quickly, it’s also v easy to reapply throughout the day.

Best Korean Sunscreen Essence

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Shimmer Sun Essence SPF 30

Not into the matte look? This Korean sunscreen leaves your face with the prettiest glow (it’s almost like an essence that’s spiked with SPF 30). And with hydrating and soothing add-ons like niacinamide and aloe leaf extract, it feels really nice on your skin too. Look towards this one when you’re going for that no-makeup makeup vibe.

Best Korean Sunscreen Compact

Acwell UV Cut Natural Sun Cushion SPF 50+

If you have a hard time remembering to reapply your sunscreen the recommended every two hours, you’ll appreciate the convenience of this SPF compact. The powder-based formula protects your skin without drying it out and it’s easy to sweep over your face (and on top of makeup!) when it’s time to reapply.

Best Korean Sunscreen for Oily Skin

Missha All Around Safe Block Soft Finish Sun Milk

Fact: Oily skin requires hydration — and this lightweight, milky sunscreen is prepared to take you there. It feels soft and subtle on the skin, and it dries down into a breathable finish that lasts through sweat and humidity.

Best Hydrating Korean Sunscreen

Neogen Day-Light Protection Sun Screen SPF 50 / PA +++

There’s a reason this Korean SPF has earned cult-like status. It doesn’t have that overwhelming sunscreen scent, it feels light and non-greasy, and it blends into a smooth finish with zero white cast. PS This one’s also got rose and raspberry extracts, which adds a nice dose of moisture.

Best Korean Sunscreen for Face and Body

Make Prem UV Defense Daily Sun Fluid SPF 50+ PA ++++

IDK about you, but I hate using my itty-bitty facial sunscreens all over my body too. That’s why I love this Korean face and body SPF — it’s easy to distribute all over your skin and the bottle is a great size for regular use.

Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital.

