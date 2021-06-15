13 Best Chemical Peels Use Can You At Home

Katie buckleitner

Fun fact about me: If I could get a professional chemical peel every day, I totally would. … Okay, well maybe not every day, because my face would quite literally fall off, but you get the idea. I just really love chemical peels — they leave my skin super bright, smooth, and zit-free. The only downside? Professional chemical peels can be expensive and time-consuming. So because I’m perpetually on a budget, I get my exfoliation fix in another way: with at-home chemical peels. Truly, you need to try one, and I’m here to help you figure out which one and how.

How do at home chemical peels work?

At-home face peels contain the same potent exfoliating ingredients (like AHAs, BHAs, enzymes, and retinol) that you’d find at your dermatologist’s or facialist’s office, but in concentrations that are safe enough for you to use in your bathroom without burning your face off. Think of them as the ~ light ~ version of a classic chemical peel. And because they’re less intense, they’re pretty fool-proof to experiment with, as long as you’re using the right formula for your skin type.

What are the benefits of using a chemical peel at home vs. professional peels?

Not only are at-home chemical peels speedier and significantly cheaper than pro peels (which can cost as much as $ 400 a session), but they can also be equally effective when used as a regular part of your skincare routine. Combined with daily sunscreen and moisturizer, at-home chemical peels are great for smoothing fine lines, minimizing pore sizes, fading hyperpigmentation, and preventing breakouts. Really, unless your skin is super, super sensitive (like, if you have rosacea or keratosis pilaris, stick to the in-office, expert-approved peels), I highly recommend you try one for yourself. Ahead, the 13 best at-home chemical peels, pads, and liquids for almost every skin type and concern.

Best At-Home Chemical Peel for Face and Body

Skinfix Resurface + AHA / BHA Enzyme Exfoliating Pads

Soaked in a blend of exfoliating AHAs, BHAs, enzymes, and niacinamide, these oversized peel pads are perf for getting rid of dull, flaky skin not just on your face, but also on your neck, chest, and entire body too.

Best Pore-Minimizing At-Home Chemical Peel

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 25% AHA + 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel

I’ve been using this chemical peel at home once a week for a few months now and am loving the results. Inside the tube: a blend of AHAs (including lactic, mandalic, and glycolic acids) and salicylic acid to shrink pores and give your skin a smoother, softer feel.

Best Anti-Aging At-Home Chemical Peel

Elemis Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel

Fine lines who? This at home chemical is specifically designed to plump fine lines and smooth wrinkles, thanks to a blend of lactobionic, asiatic, and mandelic acids, plus plant-based ingredients to support a healthy moisture barrier.

Best Overnight At-Home Chemical Peel

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel

This chemical peel works its magic while you sleep to give you smoother, fresher looking skin come morning. Apply a thin layer to clean skin before bed, let it set for a few minutes, and then go to sleep. The combo of glycolic acid, retinol, and vitamin E are clutch for shrinking pores and smoothing fine lines.

Best At Home Chemical Peel for Acne

Dr. Xenovia Skincare 10% Glycolic Acne Control Peel Pads

Zap blackheads, whiteheads, cysts, and the annoying dark marks they leave behind with this face peel for acne-prone skin. Each pre-soaked pad uses a blend of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and a skin-balancing complex to dissolve the oil and dead skin cells that lead to clogged pores and help fade post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Best At-Home Chemical Peel with Glycolic Acid

Sobel Skin Rx 30% Glycolic Acid Peel

This liquid chemical peel is packed with 30 percent glycolic acid to give you the soft, spot-free, baby-angel skin of your dreams. It’s easy to use: Just saturate a cotton pad with the peel, wipe it on clean, dry skin, let it sit for two minutes, then rinse with cool water. Be warned though, this stuff is potent. Use it once a week if you have dry skin, twice a week if your skin is oily, and never (sry!) If your skin is sensitive or if you have rosacea.

Best At Home Chemical Peel for Sensitive Skin

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel for Sensitive Skin

This two-step chemical peel is one of my holy-grail skincare products, since it’s specially designed to be tolerable for relatively sensitive skin types. It contains a cocktail of brightening and smoothing AHAs and BHAs, plus soothing chamomile and green tea extract. Swipe step one across your skin until the pad feels dry, wait two minutes, and do the same with step two.

Best Daily At-Home Chemical Peel

Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads

Exfoliate your way to glowy skin with these glycolic acid-infused peel pads. Use them once daily (twice if your skin can tolerate it) on clean, dry skin to get rid of dulling dead skin cells and smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Best Natural At-Home Chemical Peel

Naturally Serious Get Even Cold-Pressed Peel Pads

Hi, green beauty lovers. This all-natural face peel is for you. Each peel pad is soaked with pomegranate enzymes to dissolve dead skin cells, antimicrobial probiotics, hydrating sodium PCA. Use them in the morning and / or at night after washing your face or to quickly remove sweat and oil after a workout.

Best Brightening At-Home Chemical Peel

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

These brightening face peel pads work wonders on stubborn hyperpigmentation, like melasma, dark spots, and acne marks. Not only are they pretty non-irritating, but they also use licorice root extract to balance melanin production and exfoliating AHAs to get rid of damaged dead skin cells. For the best results, use them once a day before moisturizer and / or SPF.

Best Inexpensive At-Home Chemical Peel

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Get a pro-quality face peel for a drugstore price (umm, it’s only $ 7.20 !!!) with this top-rated pick from The Ordinary. The peeling solution uses 30 percent AHAs and 2 percent BHAs to make pores look teeny-tiny and fine lines look even more fine. Two nights a week, apply a thin layer of the face peel to dry skin, leave it on for 10 minutes, and then rinse.

Best At-Home Chemical Peel with Retinol

Skinbetter AlphaRet Exfoliating Peel Pads

I looooove this face peel from Skinbetter. It’s uses a cocktail of retinol — the gold standard for increasing cell turnover and synthesizing collagen and elastin proteins in the skin — and exfoliating lactic and glycolic acids to dramatically fade dark spots and minimize lines and wrinkles.

Best At-Home Chemical Peel Serum

Skinceuticals Retexturing Activator

Okay, so this exfoliating serum isn’t a traditional face peel, but it has the same smoothing and brightening effect on the skin—Promise. The resurfacing formula uses an urea compound to dissolve the glue that holds together dead skin cells, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich kombucha to make your skin look clear and dewy as hell.

