13 Best Black-Owned Wine Brands 2021 – Black-Owned Wine Brands

Khadija horton

Okay, I know “wine season” is technically year-round, but I’m here to say that we are officially in “wine szn“!! Yes, there is a difference (read: summer), and I won’t be explaining myself further.

Anyways, it’s obviously time to pop open a bottle of sparkling rosé and fill up your camera roll with pics from a low-key buzzed pool photoshoot. And as much as we love a poolside boxed wine that feeds a family of five, maybe it’s time to try something a lil bougier this year. (I mean, we must make up for last year, right ?! Right ?!)

Might I be so bold as to suggest a pick from one of these A + Black-owned wine brands? Every bottle on this list is super refreshing and pairs well with the smell of sunscreen and pool floats. Not to mention, some of these bottles came from big celeb names, huge! * gasps forever *

Allow me to help you ring in the Season of Sippin ‘™ (yes, I fully created this phrase — you’re welcome) with some of the best Black-owned wine brands out there to bring to your next BYOB.

1

Love Cork Screw

Pinot Grigio

Not only does Love Cork Screw offer wine tastings, but each tasting is fully virtual so you can join and never have to put on a bra. Also, this crisp apple and pear pinot is * perfect * for a warm summer day.

two

EUNICE CHIWESHE GOLDSTEIN

Pinot noir

Every month, the proceeds from Oregon’s first Black woman-owned winery are donated to a featured charity through #PurposeWine. You can also shop wines like Black Lives Matter Pinot Noir (pictured here), Pinot Noir for Parkinson’s, and Pandemic Relief Rosé.

3

McBride Sister Collection

Rosé

Sisters Robin and Andréa lived 7,000 miles apart from one another, were eventually united by their aunt in 1999, and bonded over their love of wine. Now, their company is the largest Black-owned wine brand in the United States. @HBO please make this a docu-miniseries !!

4

Theopolis Vineyards

Pinot noir

Theopolis Vineyards was founded by Theodora R. Lee, aka Theo-patra, “Queen of the Vineyards.” So, this pinot noir is the perfect pick if you want to be sophisticated and elegant as hell.

5

The Guilty Grape

Cabernet Sauvignon

Twin sisters Nichelle and Nicole Nichols quit their nine-to-fives and built The Guilty Grape as a pathway for minorities and women in the wine industry. Pssst, their Instagram is v worth the follow for all the #winetent you’ll ever need.

6

MYX Fusions

Peach Moscato

First up, this company is owned by Nicki Minaj and exclusively makes moscato and sangria, so you know it’s a good time. Second, who doesn’t live (and would also die) for a sweet moscato in the summer? No one, that’s who.

7

Maison noir

Love Drunk Rosé

Maison Noir is a lifestyle project that makes both wines and T-shirts — aka the only things you need to function. And after sipping on this rosé, you will one hundo p feel love drunk. No need to thank us!

8

Amour geneve

Amour geneve

Yes, Amour Genève’s wine is as blue as the ocean on an influencer’s vacation! Yes, it’s also organic! With notes of peach, grapefruit, and other citrus fruits, you can easily pretend you’re in the Caribbean villa with Kylie.

9

Longevity wines

Blanc de Blanc Sparkling

Founded by Phil Long, the president of the Association of African American Vintners, Longevity Sparkling wines are known for being suuuuuper smooth.

10

Brown Estate

Zinfandel

From the heart of Napa Valley, the Brown Estate label has been blessing us with wine since 1996. This fruity zinfandel has a hint of strawberry, raspberry candy, and … toasted marshmallows?!?! Yes, I will absolutely be taking 12 bottles.

John Legend teamed up with Napa Valley’s Raymond Vineyard to create the LVE collection. John, tysm for bringing a whole new level of l’elegance to my bar cart in the form of this buttery chardonnay.

12

Wifey Wines

Rosé Sparkling Wine

Ever wanted to snag five perfect bottles of beautiful Italian wine for $ 99? Wifey’s gotchu. And this bubbly rosé has aromas of strawberry and raspberry that will make you want to live in a pool float forever, so …

13

Ole ‘Orleans Wines

Blanc du bois

Yes, Louisiana makes wine, ya’ll !! Join their wine club, you can be the first to access their new varieties of flavors. This bottle is a white, semi-sweet blend. And I couldn’t be thirstier.

