13 Best Back Massagers of 2021 According to Reviews and Ratings

Comstock

Quick questionnaire: Is your favorite part of getting a pedicure is sitting in the massage chair? Do you look forward to a haircut solely for the scalp massage at the washbowl? Do you insist on applying your skincare products with a face massager? If you answered yes to any of the above, you, my friend, might be in desperate need of a massage. But if you’re flat broke after that pedi, hair appointment, and skincare shopping spree, and you just can’t splurge on a one-time massage session, snag one of these at-home devices instead. Whether you’re looking for a little relaxation or want a deep-tissue rubdown, we’ve handpicked the best back massager for your needs. Scroll on for the 13 best neck and back massagers, full-body massagers, and massage guns for relieving stress and working out knots on those hard-to-reach spots.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

Best Overall Back Massager

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

This massager with eight nodes and three strength levels has a ~ casual ~ 27,0000 ratings on Amazon, so unless you’re one of those people who just hate things because they’re popular, you’re gonna love this back massager, too . The looped handles make it easy to wield around your neck, shoulders, and back, but according to reviewers, it also works great as a wrap for your legs and feet too.

two

Best Back Massager for Chairs

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat Massage Chair Pad

Who wants an expensive, space-sucking, back-massaging chair in their home when they could lay one of these portable heating, vibrating, and kneading pads on their couch for a whole massaging sofa, ya feel me ?! Or bring it with you to the office and choose from one of three zones and intensity levels to help alleviate work stress right from your office chair.

3

Best Percussive Therapy Back Massager

Total Massage Gun Finao Affiliate Club totalmassagegun.com

$ 149.00

This pink percussive therapy gun might be cute, but it packs a punch (literally). Tech neck, back pain, shoulder tightness, achy joints — no ailment is too much for this back massager to handle. And speaking of handle, the ergonomic grip along with four head attachment options make it easy to reach that tiny spot in the middle of your back without pulling another muscle in the process.

4

Best Massaging Mat

Snailax Massage Mat

After laying across one of these back-massage mats, no regular mattress topper will ever compare. It’s got five modes, four massage zones, three intensity levels, and a partridge in a pear tree. But seriously, this heating and vibrating mat’s got everything you need for deep relaxation, no intense kneading knobs necessary.

5

Best Back-Massaging Pillow

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

amazon.com

Introducing: Your new favorite pillow. Nope, it’s not one you’ll want to rest your head on (we’ve got plenty of other recommendations for those kinds of pillows), but stick it behind your neck, between your shoulder blades, or against your lower back for the best massage whenever you need it — seriously, it even comes with a car adapter so you can travel with it on road trips.

6

Smartest Back Massager

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth amazon.com $ 399.00

$ 349.00 (13% off)

If price isn’t a factor, buy two of these percussion massage guns — one for you and one for me, please. Not only does this cordless deep-tissue massager come equipped with five different attachments and three speeds, but it also connects to an app through Bluetooth for auto speed control. It’s got 4.8 stars on Amazon and is perfect for the athlete who wants their massage gun to have all the bells and whistles for ultimate muscle recovery.

7

Best Massage Gun for the Price

LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

For a more affordable version of the last, try this deep-tissue massage gun that has five pressure levels and eight attachments, one of which is specifically designed for tight back tissue. The more than 10k happy Amazon reviewers rave about its ergonomic grip and ability to work out lower back pain and discomfort.

8

Best Manual Back Massager

Thera Cane Massager

Is it the fanciest gadget on the list? No, but you won’t care once you get your hands and back on one of these manual massagers. No outlets or batteries required, just good old-fashioned pressure is all you need to get these knobs kneading out knots and tight muscles all along your back and hard-to-reach spots.

9

Best-Selling Back Massager

Renpho Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager

Work out all the kinks from head to toe (or neck to feet, rather) with this versatile handheld massager with an extra-long handle for easy reach. The five interchangeable head attachments, five intensity levels, and five modes allow for tons of different massage combinations, which is why it’s a top-seller with more than 45,000 Amazon ratings.

10

Best Deep-Tissue Massager

Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager

Lightweight and cordless usually means weak and cheap, but not this bb. One hour of charge gives you two hours of powerful massage time. If you need more convincing, multiple happy customers who left positive reviews for this lightweight device with six attachments are massage therapists, so yeah. Take their word for it, not mine.

eleven

Best Portable Back Massager

Lola Portable Muscle Massage Therapy Device

When your body and muscles are already feeling tired and worn out, the last thing you want to do is hold up a heavy, clunky back massager over your shoulder for minutes on end. Enter this tiny lil ‘guy. At just under a pound and just over six inches long, this mini back massager with four changeable heads helps make a DIY massage and at-home spa day a little more relaxing.

12

Best Handheld Back Massager

Zongs Manual Massage Ball

A lot of back massagers on this list technically count as handheld, but none of them fit this perfectly in the palm of your hand. The portable size of this massager roller (like a facial roller but bigger) is ideal for keeping in your bag, desk drawer, coffee tabland, or wherever you typically need to work out stiff, sore muscles in your back, foot, arms, and more.

13

Best Heating Pad and Back Massager

Comfier Heating Pad for Back Pain

When you’ve tweaked your back and you don’t want something pounding on your tender areas, soothe the pain with this wrap that has two heat settings, two vibration levels, and three massage modes. Dealing with cramps? Flip it around to your stomach and use it like a heating pad. Basically, this back-massaging belt is a game-changer for all types of pain.

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below