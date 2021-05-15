13 Best Airbrush Makeup Kits for Perfect Skin in 2021

ImaxTre

I know, I know — airbrush makeup sounds like one of those next-level, super-expensive things that only professional makeup artists and celebrities use on the regular. And to be honest, that used to be true back when airbrush kits were big, clunky, and confusing to use. But thanks to the creation of some really excellent, easy-to-use kits in the last few years, airbrush makeup has finally become a pretty common tool for us ~ * ReGuLaR * ~ people to play around with too, with virtually no experience required to operate one.

Seriously; I’ve tried airbrush makeup on myself with zero guidance (more on that below), and on my very first nervous try, my foundation and blush looked smooth and surprisingly natural, like I had a real-life filter. Which, you know, is exactly the point. Still, the whole concept of airbrushing your makeup can feel intense and confusing, which is why I broke down what you need to know about airbrush vs. traditional makeup, along with the best airbrush makeup kits of 2021.

Wait, real quick: Want access to all the newest and coolest makeup gadgets? Duh. Join Cosmo Unlocked rn.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1 What are the benefits of airbrush makeup?

Not only is airbrushing usually faster to apply than regular makeup (you’re just misting your face), but it tends to look more subtle with less caking and less settling into pores (since the layers are so sheer), and it also usually lasts longer (since formulas often have a base of silicone). The downside? It requires some practice to feel fully comfortable. But, hey, so did the first time you picked up a makeup brush, right? Luckily, tons of airbrush tutorials exist, and the end result of really good-looking skin is definitely worth it IMO.

two

Best All-In-One Airbrush Makeup Kit

Dinair Airbrush Makeup Starter Kit Double Shade Range

Unlike most airbrush makeup formula that are filled with silicone, this kit from Dinair is water-based, so it lightly hydrates your face while leaving it with a matte finish. Not only that, but this kit is also stacked with a machine cleaner, a skin moisturizer, three matte lipsticks, 15 different foundation shades, four eyeshadows, three highlighters, and two brow shades. Truly, an all-in-one kit.

3

Best Airbrush Makeup for Bright Colors

Ophir 0.3mm Complete Airbrush Makeup System Kit

If you want to try airbrush makeup primarily for ~ fun ~ (think: Halloween makeup, bright eyeshadow looks, etc.), then try this kit that comes with the usual suspects (stick concealer, liquid foundation, setting powder, and lipstick), but also a mix of bright, vibrant eyeshadow shades in yellow, blue, green, purple, and metallic.

4

Best Beginner Airbrush Makeup

MagicMinerals Deluxe AirBrush Foundation

Machines not your thing? I get it. If you want to tiptoe into the world of airbrush makeup before fully committing, try this five-piece kit that includes an airbrush primer, foundation, and setting spray, along with two stiff blending brushes to help buff any excess foundation into your skin before setting it.

5

Best Natural-Looking Airbrush Makeup

Aeroblend Airbrush Makeup Pro Starter Kit

The key to getting a super realistic-looking finish with airbrush makeup is making sure your foundation matches your skin’s undertone as closely as possible. Enter: this kit, which comes with 24 shades, so you can add a bit of pink or coral of warmer skin tones, or mauve for cooler skin tones.

6

Best Airbrush Makeup on Amazon

Art of Air Professional Airbrush System

This airbrush makeup kit has 1,500 glowing reviews on Amazon, and for good reason: It’s a pretty professional-looking device for a relatively affordable price. It comes with six light-to-medium foundation shades (there’s also a deep-shade set and a medium-shade set), a blush, bronzer, highlighter, and a hydrating primer, so you can do a whole damn lewk at once.

7

Best Airbrush Makeup Kit Overall

Temptu Air Perfect Canvas Airbrush Starter Kit

The Temptu Air is the first airbrush makeup tool I used on my own, with zero help (though a lot of instructional reading), and I still managed to get a pretty ~ flawless ~ foundation base. It’s cordless, lightweight, and easy: Just load one of the foundation cartridges (comes in 20 diff shades) into the device and use one of the three speeds to mist your face.

8

Best All-in-One Airbrush Makeup Kit

Belloccio Complete Airbrush Cosmetic Makeup System

Another Amazon favorite, this airbrush makeup kit has almost 800 reviews and, despite being $ 140, comes with an insane number of products and goodies. I’m talkin ‘ 17 foundation shades (from fair, medium, tan, and dark ranges that can also be used to contour and brighten), a blush, bronzer, highlighter, finishing and setting sprays, four pot concealers, and six sponges. It’s truly a makeup lover’s dream.

9

Best Airbrush Foundation Makeup

Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation

Okay, technically, the only way you’ll learn how to airbrush your makeup is by using a legit airbrush device that has more spraying control, but if it really freaks you out, try this bb version: an aerosol foundation mist. Just spray it evenly across your face (holding it six-to-eight inches away) in circular motions until you’re fully covered.

10

Best Airbrush Makeup for Dry Skin

Mineral Air Complexion Starter Kit

If you’ve got dry skin, you know how hard it can be to use an all-mineral makeup routine without looking like a chalky, flaky mess. Enter: This mineral airbrush makeup foundation that’s filled with squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and argan oil to plump up fine lines, strengthen your dried-out skin barrier, and hardcore moisturize your face while leaving you with an even, dewy glow.

eleven

Best Full-Range Airbrush Makeup Kit

Luminess Air Basic Airbrush System Air amazon.com $ 199.00

$ 149.71 (25% off)

One of the most annoying things about airbrush makeup kits? They don’t always have the best shade ranges. But this kit from Luminess comes in deep, tan, warm, medium, and fair, with four different shades and undertones included in each kit. Basically, it’s impossible not to get a perfect-looking base, especially when you pair it with the included moisturizing primer, blush, and highlighter.

12

Best Airbrush Body Makeup

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

Technically, any airbrush makeup kit can be used on your face and body, but if you’ve got, say, a wedding this weekend and no time (or patience) to figure out a device, maaaaay I remind you of the OG body airbrusher ? This drugstore favorite is, and will always be, my favorite formula for giving legs and arms a little bronzed glow while fully covering up the random bruises I always seem to have on my shins (why tho).

13

Best Tanning Airbrush Makeup

Ulta Bronze Glow Self Tanning Tinted Mist

Honestly, if you’re just here for a good time and a quick bronze, then you might not even need to go the full-on airbrush foundation route at all — especially if you’re planning to focus the color on your body. Instead, try this tinted self-tanning mist, which gives you an immediate glow (without any glitter or intense scent) while leaving you with a soft tan after 4-6 hours.

Chloe Metzger Deputy Beauty Director Chloe Metzger is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan, obsessively writing about new makeup launches, the best hair products (curly girl here; whattup), and the skincare formulas that really work for every skin type (follow her on Instagram to see behind-the-scenes pics of that magazine life).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below