13 Amazon Prime Video Fantasy & Sci-Fi Series Worth Taking Back

Amazon Prime Video has one of the most interesting catalogs in the streaming scene. It is varied and does not disgust neither the non-commercial cinema nor the classics. A good sample is their juicy selection of science fiction series, which ranges from children’s myths of the eighties to current animated experiments. This is our selection of the 13 best.

‘Doctor Who’ (S5-10)

You’re going to have to hurry with this: ‘Doctor Who’ will disappear from the Amazon Prime Video grid right now, on June 30. After that, it is not known if it will be renewed, or even if there will be more seasons, but for now you have to binge on the mythical British sci-fi family (but very clever) series of space-time travel. The seasons that exist are all those of Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi: two unrepeatable incarnations for an entire institution of fantastic television.

‘File X’

‘File X’ is a Fox production, so you also have it on Disney +, but possibly when the license period that Amazon Prime Video has contracted expires, it will be exclusively for the mouse platform. But for now, you have on Amazon this classic of the entire pop ufological conspiracy to once again enjoy the powerful sexual tension and existential doubts of Mulder and Scully.

‘Stargate SG-1’

No less than ten seasons has the series based on the decent but very successful film by Roland Emmerich of the nineties. Alien invasions through a portal that puts us in contact with warlike extraterrestrial races whose cultures draw from Egypt, King Arthur, Norse and Greek myths, and much more. It has a very considerable fan base, fascinated by its healthy adventurous spirit, and also a few spin-offs, most of which are also accessible through Amazon if you have subscribed to the extra MGM channel.

‘Battlestar Galactica’

Although we continue to demand a reissue / reissue in conditions of the sympathetic plagiarism of ‘Star Wars’ from the seventies that gave rise to this modern classic, we can for now review this peak of science fiction (four seasons and a mini, all available) powerful drama and intelligent political subtext, extremely valid today. The Cylons remain at the foot of the canyon as icons of the genre on television and the group has aged very gracefully.

‘The Expanse’

A missing girl is the mcguffin of this series that arouses praise wherever it is broadcast, first on SyFy and, after its cancellation, recovered by Amazon Prime Video, which will conclude the story when I get to season six. The first five are available on the service in a mix of film noir, traditional genre in space, and clever reflections on how political affairs in the Cold War worked.

‘Mr. Robot ‘(T1-3)

Although the fourth and final season is missing, the first three are a nice carousel of technoparanoia and include the reveal of the now acclaimed Rami Malek, which makes up a vulnerable and not entirely empathetic antihero. A very modern series (in fact, after Cyclone Anonymous risks going out of style), but it is a portrait in thriller format of a very specific moment in the history of technology and how we have reacted to its shock with our lives.

‘Undone’

A little wonder animated with the organic and fascinating technique of rotoscopy, used here with very good judgment to present a liquid reality that is transformed before the eyes of the protagonist. This, after an accident, discovers that time and space are more than relative concepts. A series of ten to many levels, but that shines especially in the interpretations of Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk.

‘Upload’

The afterlife is our personalities downloaded onto a paid server: that’s the starting point of a post-‘The Good Place’ satire that uses the technological parody of our everyday habits to raise essential questions about how death affects rich and poor differently … just as they lived differently. Acid and slobbery, it was one of the most notable pandemic surprises of the past year and now awaits its second season.

‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’

Amazon’s attempt to create its own ‘Black Mirror’, with independent science fiction stories and a certain leverage in the present it did not work out one hundred percent despite the stories of someone as distinguished as Philip K. Dick. However, it is a very interesting series, based on forgotten stories of a classic that still has much to adapt and that, like the originals, brims with daring and fascinating ideas.

‘Loop stories’

The visual creations of the painter Simon Stålenhag are the inspiration for this series that distances itself from the hectic and cliffhangers-filled rhythms of most television series. Here we have a group of people who live around the Loop, a contraption that distorts space and time, and we are described how their lives change in the most intimate, in a different series full of great ideas with almost literary roots.

‘V’

Halfway between the fantasy of nostalgia camp and the terrifying tale of a narrative with apocalyptic overtones and reptilian invaders that devour vermin and create a race of monstrous hybrids, ‘V’ is in any case a classic of the pop culture of the eighties. It marked a generation and it’s easy to see why in the original miniseries, the already less interesting series that followed it up, and the recent reboot that isn’t entirely uninteresting either.

‘The Man in the High Castle’

Another adaptation of Philip K. Dick, here of one of his most enigmatic and popular novels, which goes far beyond his initial concept of uchrony in which the Nazis have won World War II and they have spawned a German and Japanese ruled America. The series very intelligently stretches the original novel over four seasons, with a story of parallel universes that makes good use of the shocking combination of swastikas and North American symbology.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

If a series of ‘Star Trek’ does not receive the approval of the Trekkies with less sense of humor, who say that the things of the Enterprise are not to take them to chufa, you are before something worth seeing. In this case, an iconoclastic series, but also brimming with knowledge about the lore of the franchise, in a parody halfway between ‘Futurama’ and ‘Rick and Morty’ starring the secondary ones who always die in the space epic.