12th place for Fernando Alonso on Thursday

The last time Fernando Alonso rode on the Monaco circuit was in 2018. Today on the streets of the Principality he set the 12th fastest time

May 20, 2021 (5:55 PM CET)

Fernando Alonso qualified 12th in Monaco with his Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso with his Alpine A521 qualified 13th in the first free session (FP1) and 12th in the second (FP2). His work throughout the day has been to adapt to the difficulties of the Monaco track and to test the different tire compounds.

In the morning, Alonso even touched the protection fences, forcing him to return to the pits with the front wing of his Alpine broken. After checking by his mechanics that the suspensions had not been damaged, he returned to the track.

In the afternoon during FP2 he had no problems. He started first with the medium compound and then moved on to the soft, finally qualifying in 12th position, 1.4 seconds behind the fastest time, the one set by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

This was commented by Alonso after the two free sessions: “It was an intense day as it always is on Thursday in Monaco. I think we did a good job with 64 laps in total, I feel more confident in the car so I’m happy with that. There is a lot to look at as we test out some new updates, but we will review them tonight and tomorrow and our aim is to be strong going into qualifying. Traffic management will be difficult and we saw a snapshot of how difficult it is to have a clean lap here in both the morning and afternoon sessions. Managing this could well be the key to a good position in qualifying on Saturday ”.