12K BTC removed from Coinbase, are the whales losing?

Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, has been the site of several major Bitcoin purchases this year.

Recent reports show that sudden transfers of more than 10,000 BTC to private wallets are not uncommon, but they show a preference for storing Bitcoin for the long term rather than keeping it close to a point of sale.

With retail investors facing liquidity shortages due to high institutional participation, Bitcoin has been flowing out of Coinbase on a regular basis for the past few months. This is clear, as Bitcoin has outperformed any other institutional asset class in recent years, with returns in excess of 100% in the first quarter of 2021.

However, during the first quarter, the percentage of Bitcoin supply owned by whale addresses with more than 100K Bitcoin increased by 200 percent (or 3x). According to Santiment, a data chain provider:

“The percentage of #Bitcoin supply in the hands of whale addresses with 100k or more $ BTC has risen from 0.76% 11 weeks ago to 2.20% today, an 11-month high. Meanwhile, the smaller $ 1k-100k BTC addresses have fallen from 42.4% to 39.5% in the same 11 weeks. ”

For analyst Lex Moskovski, the type of investor behind such transactions remains uncertain: it could be a private individual or a small group, as well as an institutional investor or a corporate client.

“Institutions or not, it’s still a significant exit,” he commented on the Glassnode data.

Annotated chart of Coinbase Bitcoin outflows.

The data is consistent with the chain indicators that remain bullish. This week, Glassnode co-founder Rafael Schultze-Kraft pointed out an increase in Bitcoin’s so-called realized limit (Rcap), which supported the general buy thesis.

The limit performed is a calculation of the market capitalization of Bitcoin based on the most recent price of each coin. It offers valuable information on the composition of the market and the sentiment of traders, as well as a total that differs greatly from conventional market capitalization.

Schultze-Kraft tweeted on Friday:

“Unprecedented capital inflows into Bitcoin measured by realized capitalization. Over the past 6 months, realized capitalization has risen a whopping $ 250 billion, an increase of ~ 200%. Healthy bull market. ”

1 / Unprecedented capital inflows into #Bitcoin measured by realized capitalization. Over the past 6 months, the realized capitalization has risen a whopping $ 250 billion, an increase of ~ 200%. Healthy bull market. Graphic: https://t.co/c7T5zQzmjc pic.twitter.com/zIdUC2w1nK – Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@ n3ocortex) May 6, 2021

He went on to say that the realized cap has increased by the same amount as Bitcoin’s total conventional market capitalization as of December 2020.

Rcap, compared to conventional capitalization, can still rise dramatically until signaling the end of the bull market. MVRV, which calculates the ratio of the two metrics, was 4.4 this week, down from 7.6 in February and more than 10 in previous market cycle peaks.

“We have yet to experience the true form of institutions. It’s coming, ”Timothy Kim said in response to Glassnode’s numbers.

Bitcoin is approaching $ 58,000. Source: TradingView

Grayscale, the world’s largest Bitcoin fund manager, has also expressed interest in converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a Bitcoin ETF. Following the buzz around the first US Bitcoin ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares have been trading at a discount for the past month.

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com, Bybit.com and Glassnode.