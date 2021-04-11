12GB of RAM and Windows 10 in a low cost laptop, for only 350 euros at Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Buying a computer in 2021 does not have to be expensive, and it is that in stores like Amazon there are many affordable models, some of them from Asian brands and with very good performance on paper.

If you have been looking for a laptop for a while, surely there are brands that sound familiar to you, especially if what you want is a primarily cheap model. Some of the most abundant in the low cost segment with Teclast and Chuwi, two Chinese brands that sell their laptops in Spain at bargain prices.

A very illustrative example is the Chuwi GemiBook, which Amazon sells for only 350 euros once you apply the 10% discount coupon, an ultra-competitive price if we take into account that the shipment is national and managed by Amazon, with all the guarantees that this offers.

This ultralight laptop sports a Full HD screen and an Intel Celeron J-series processor, and it comes with Windows 10 as a pre-installed operating system.

This cheap laptop has Windows 10, 12GB of RAM, and SSD storage. Its processor is an Intel Celeron J4115, so fluency is guaranteed, at least with a basic use, that is, Office, Zoom, Chrome and usual applications when studying or working.

These are its main technical specifications:

Screen size: 13 “Screen resolution: 2160 x 1444 (2K) Weight: 1.3 kg Processor: Intel Celeron J4115 RAM: 12GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB Operating system: Windows 10 Home

As you can see in this list, it should also be noted that it weighs only 1.3 kg, so it is an ultralight that you can easily carry from one place to another.

Little by little we are seeing more Chinese laptops with Windows 10 in stores like Amazon, an affordable outlet for all those users who only seek to maximize savings and who are willing to bet on these manufacturers.

