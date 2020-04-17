We return one more week with the section Cazando Gangas, the weekly space of Applesfera in which we searched through the Internet to find the best Apple product deals, whether they are from your smartphones, tablets, computers, smart watches, headphones or accessories. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone 11

One of the latest Apple smartphones launched on the market and that have good value for money. The iPhone 11 has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera with wide angle and ultra wide angle and Face ID. It is available from 128 GB in eGlobal for 859.00 euros 735.99 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) – in Black

iPhone 11 Pro

Another of the terminals launched by Apple in September 2019 was the iPhone 11 Pro. This smartphone stands out for its 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP triple rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto), 12 MP TrueDepth front and Face ID. It is reduced in Tuimeilibre from 256 GB to 1,329.00 euros 1,149.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro – 256GB – Night Green (Unlocked) Pecinted

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The third of the smartphones that Apple announced in September 2019 along with the 11 and 11 Pro. This device attracts attention for its 6.5 “large Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, triple 12 MP main camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto), and 12 MP TrueDepth front panel with Face ID. It is cheaper in Tuimeilibre than 256 GB for 1,429.00 euros 1,259.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) – Space Gray

iPhone XS

One of the models of the last generation of Apple smartphones. The iPhone XS was launched in September 2018 and is characterized by its 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and 7 MP TrueDepth front. We have 64 GB in Tuimeilibre for 799.00 euros 619.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Silver

iPhone XR

Apple’s best seller in recent memory. The iPhone XR, considered a predecessor to the iPhone 11, has become one of the best-selling terminals in the world in recent months due to its increasingly close value for money. It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP main camera, 7 MP TrueDepth front and Face ID. It is 256 GB in eGlobal for 688.99 euros.

Apple iPhone XR 256GB (Dual nano-SIM) A2108 (Unlocked) – White

IPad Deals

iPad (2019)

If you are looking for a tablet with which to start in the Apple ecosystem, the best option that exists if you do not want to spend a lot of money is the latest version of the entry model. The iPad (2019) has been updated with a 10.2 “IPS LCD Retina display and 3 GB of RAM. It features the Apple A10 Fusion processor, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and compatibility with first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. We have 128 GB in eGlobal for 479.00 euros 379.99 euros.

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray

iPad Air (2019)

If we are looking for a more powerful tablet, an option is the iPad Air (2019). The third generation of this line has been updated with a 10.5 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It is available from 64 GB on eGlobal for 549.00 euros 479.99 euros.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, 64GB with Wi-Fi) – Gold (Latest Model)

iPad mini (2019)

If, on the other hand, you are looking for a small tablet to be able to comfortably transport it and use it as an e-book reader or PDA, the option is clear: the iPad mini (2019). The fifth generation maintains its characteristic 7.9 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3GB of RAM, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil. You can connect a keyboard via Bluetooth, and we have 64 GB in eGlobal for 449.00 euros 371.99 euros.

Apple iPad mini (with Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

iPad Pro (2018) 12.9 “

Although Apple launched a new generation of its iPad Pro tablet a few weeks ago, the truth is that it does not have many differences from the previous model, the 2018 one, and it will be easier to find the latter on sale. In this offer we have the iPad Pro (2018) 12.9 “1 TB with 6 GB of RAM, Apple A12X Bionic processor, four speakers, 7 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID, four speakers with wider stereo sound and up to 10 hours of autonomy for 1,709.00 euros 1,499.00 euros on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) – Space Gray (Older Model)

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest Apple smartwatch available on the market. It has all the features introduced in previous generations, such as the slight redesign with a larger screen and thinner edges. This model is characterized by having the function of Always-on display, compass and 32GB of internal storage. The 44mm GPS version is available on eBay for € 479.00 € 397.99.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm MWVD2 Silver Aluminum White Case Sport Band

Mac Deals

Mac mini (2018)

The smallest Apple desktop computer aimed at users who do not require a lot of power to carry out their activities. The model of this offer incorporates a six-core intel core i5 processor at 3 GHz, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal SSD storage, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports and Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics. On Amazon it is available for 1,249.00 euros 949.00 euros.

Apple Mac mini (Older Model, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage)

16 “MacBook Pro

The most powerful Apple laptop ever made. Aimed at a group of users who need portability and a lot of power to perform their tasks, this 16 “MacBook Pro model has the eight-core Intel Core i9 processor Ninth generation, 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500 graphics, 1TB of internal SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, six speaker system, Touch Bar and Touch ID. On Amazon it is on sale for 3,199.00 euros 2,799.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage) – Space Gray

Accessories offers

AirPods 2 with Lightning Wireless Charging Case

The AirPods 2 is one of the most popular totally wireless Bluetooth headphones on the market. Although its exterior design is identical to that of the first version, important changes such as the H1 chip and the “Hey Siri” function Are they indoors. They are available with a charge by Ligthning for 179.00 euros 129.99 euros. With wireless charging it is in Tuimeilibre for 229.00 euros 157.00 euros.

Apple AirPods Second Generation headphones with charging case

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation)

AirPods Pro

The latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones from Apple are the AirPods Pro. With a renewed design, its star feature is the active noise cancellation, which reduces sounds from outside so that we can focus on music, podcasts or videos. They are on eGlobal reduced to 279.00 euros 227.99 euros.

Powerbeats Pro

Apple headphones marketed under the brand Beats by Dr. Dre designed for sports. They are resistant to water and sweat, they have an adjustable hook system to fit the ears well and they have the H1 and “Hey Siri” chip technologies, which we can also find in AirPods. They are discounted on eBay at 249.95 euros 187.99 euros.

Powerbeats Pro Fully Wireless Headphones – Black

More offers?

