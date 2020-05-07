This Wednesday the Federal Government announced that 127 thousand 626 applications for Solidarity Loans to the Word have been approved

This Wednesday the Ministry of Economy In conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute, it announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, announced the progress in the allocation and dispersion of loans to entrepreneurs.

Robledo spoke of the economic repercussion that the pandemic will have in the service sector, which generates 4.6 million jobs.

Screenshot

So far, 127,626 credits have been approved.

Screenshot

Welfare Census Credits

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, confirmed that the goal of credit allocation through the Wellbeing Census is already to be fulfilled.

And it is that in this type of support, a 911 thousand 098 beneficiaries of the million that was contemplated.

Screenshot

The Secretary of Economy explained that, of the total number of beneficiaries, resources have already been dispersed to 21 thousand 702 accounts, a total of 542 million 550 thousand pesos.

Screenshot

He showed a case of the first credits delivered and explained that this is a different letter than the one delivered to the IMSS beneficiaries because it includes an instruction how to activate your resources and proceed to withdraw the money from the credit.

Screenshot

Márquez Colín indicated that several fraud attempts have been detected, so he asked to protect himself, as with the COVID-19.

He reiterated that no federal government support requires an advance or payment.

Tandas for Well-Being

Rocío Mejía Flores, the coordinator of the Tandas for Well-Being, announced the progress of this.

Screenshot

Mejía Flores explained that during 2019 356 thousand batches were placed that were equivalent to 2,139 million pesos.

Screenshot

In 2020 it is expected that 508 thousand batches will be placed and that up to now, 68 thousand 800 batches.

Screenshot

With information from López-Dóriga Digital