125 CV for the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition, a beautiful restomod

Imagine that you are a wealthy petrolhead. You have 110,000 euros in the bank and you want to buy a car on a real whim. Many of us would opt for a second-hand Porsche 911 GT3, or various classics and youngtimers. Someone may have thought of getting a classic Mini Cooper … but no one would think of spending more than 100,000 euros on a classic Mini … right? However, David Brown Automotive believes that 60 people will be willing to pay more than 100,000 euros for their Mini Remastered Oselli Edition. With what arguments does the British automobile workshop want to conquer us?

David Brown Automotive has been producing the fantastic Mini Remastered for just over a year, a restomod of the classic Mini, loaded with flavor, with great respect for the classic on which it is based and with extensively modified mechanics. The Oselli Edition, limited to 60 units, have been developed in collaboration with the British specialist Oselli, who has been in charge of the mechanical preparation of your engines. Based on the A-Series of the British Motor Corporation, these four cylinders powered by a double carburetor have seen their displacement increased to 1,420 cubic centimeters.

It is also offered with a four-speed automatic transmission. Who would want that in a classic Mini?

The potency of these little Mini’s is nothing less than 125 hp at 6,200 rpm, with a torque of 153 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Not bad for a rod and rocker arm engine and two valves per cylinder. Associated with a five-speed manual gearbox, this Mini makes 0 to 100 km / h in just 7.8 seconds. The rest of the running gear lives up to expectations: it carries a mechanical self-locking on the front axle, sports suspension, high-performance AP Racing brakes and 13-inch wheels – huge for a Mini – shod with sports tires.

For the rest, this Mini has a completely new interior, upholstered with the best materials – metal, leather, Alcantara … – a redesigned analog instrumentation, an air conditioning system, modern infotainment equipment and some spectacular baquets signed by Sabelt. Everything is done with great taste and care, with a great emphasis on customization. The same goes for its exterior, which can be painted in a wide selection of colors. All, of course, will have the number “60” painted on their grills.

The only detail of the car that I do not like are the aerators, from the previous Mercedes A-Class.

The price of this adult toy is prohibitive. But of course, it is the only way to be able to release a classic Mini today, and do it in a very special way. The two-seater versions – with roll cage – start at 98,000 pounds, while those with four seats add up to 108,000 pounds … taxes not included. In Spain we would be talking about a minimum of 158,000 euros including taxes. And of course, for that money, a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 is not that far …