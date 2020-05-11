This Sunday the Federal Government announced that 123 thousand 746 Solidarity Loans to the Word have been deposited as part of the support for small entrepreneurs

This Sunday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The Solidarity Credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

These are credits each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín He opened the conference by sending a greeting for Mother’s Day in the country.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo He announced the progress regarding the granting of Solidarity Credits to the Word.

Robledo reported that they have been approved 141 thousand 896 requests.

In addition, the holder of the IMSS revealed that, so far, they have been deposited 123 thousand 746 credits.

Robledo announced that, starting next Wednesday, he will initiate the call for domestic workers to request a solidarity credit to the word also for an amount of 25 thousand pesos.

Thus, the holder of the IMSS informed that the registration for entrepreneurs for this type of credit will be until May 15.

From May 13 to June 15, the domestic workers may register.

ISSSTE personal loans

For the first time in the history of Institute the allocation of credits is done through virtual drawings.

In the second draw, they will be assigned 32 thousand 222 loans through this type of mechanism.

In this type of credits, the ISSSTE has an interest rate of 10.4 percent they are well below commercial banking.

Of the May 6-26, Recipients may register for the second draw.

The draw schedule will be as follows:

Infonavit credits

The director of the InfonavitCarlos Martínez reported that six million workers can apply for their credits because they have the necessary points.

Martínez Velázquez reiterated his call to avoid fraud and mentioned that, due to the health emergency, more cases of this type have been registered. He recalled that all procedures are free and that no one can demand payment in exchange because it is a right of workers.

Fovissste Credits

Agustín Rodríguez, executive member of Fovissste, presented two types of credits for the population.

One is the Marital credit with which two people can join their credits to obtain a higher amount.

In this type of credits, 30 percent of the state worker’s base salary is deducted via payroll.

The second is credit Fovisste-Infonavit individual that allows workers to unite their two contributions. This credits will start operating during the second semester of 2020.

