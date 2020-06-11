Just yesterday we were counting that the 2020 Unpacked will bring with it three new mobiles. One of them will be, according to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the renewal of the largest folding model of the South Korean company. This is expected major improvements at the hardware level, among which the screen will take considerable importance.

According to Sammobile, the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be a significant leap compared to the previous model. It will drink from the Galaxy S20 family to have a 120 Hz panel, will say goodbye to the notch and we will see interesting changes at the size level.

120 Hz for an even bigger screen

According to Sammobile, the star feature of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be the jump to 120 Hz. This feature has already been seen in the Galaxy S20 family, so it makes sense that the new model incorporates this feature. In the same way, the panel will grow almost half an inch. Specifically, when deployed it will have a diagonal of 7.7 inches, compared to 7.3 from last year’s model.

The changes at the screen level will be notable. 120 Hz for the main panel, much more size for the secondary and screen hole for both

However, the biggest leap in terms of size on the screen will come on the secondary panel that will incorporate the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. This secondary screen will be 6.23 inches, compared to 4.6 inches in the first generation Galaxy Fold. This will make the second screen somewhat more usable. In this case the resolution will be 2267 × 819 and the refresh rate of 60Hz. It is also indicated that it will have a hole on the screen.

The 7.7-inch screen will have a resolution of 2213 × 1689 and an aspect ratio of 11.8: 9. Another important point will be that the large lateral notch that the previous model had will disappear. In this generation, according to the leaks, we will have two holes on the screen for the double front camera that will incorporate.

Remember here that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected on August 5 along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that will also come with renewed hardware.

