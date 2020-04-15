Since the beginning of humanity there has been a fixation to discover the mysteries that time hides. Whether looking back to discover the origins of everything that exists, or trying to decipher what the future holds. In a rather interesting exercise, more than 120 years ago, several artists were asked to illustrate their vision of what the year 2000 would look like. To everyone’s surprise, the results are incredibly close to reality.

These images were created by French artist Jean-Marc Cote and some other illustrators in 1899, 1900, 1901, and 1910. In some we can see crazy images including agricultural machines, robotic equipment and flying machines. And yes, perhaps many will think that 100 years is not long enough to be able to make an accurate estimate, but it is precisely in this hundred that technological advances have exploded creating an exponential change in the human way of life.

For example, many of the images focus on aeronautics, the first manned model of which was made in 1903 by the Wright brothers. There are also images in which we can see men fly with individual jetpacks that are now a reality. We see a world controlled by machines. There we can see some made for cleaning the home and what can we say about the robot vacuum cleaner that does everything by itself. Over there we can also see a precarious version of what is now an academic audiobook and the famous WhatsApp with video calls.

There are also some other pretty weird pictures like doing water races with giant fish that are probably never going to happen (although they would be great), but still very interesting. Here we leave these pieces of art to give color to this new day: