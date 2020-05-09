So far, 120 thousand 299 credits have already been paid and 137 thousand 201 applications approved for Solidarity Credits to the Word

This Friday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The Solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of credit is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Credits to the Word of the Welfare Census

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín announced that, according to INEGI, the largest number of companies in Mexico are small.

In addition, it reported that the target of identifying beneficiaries, which was one million, had already been achieved through the Wellbeing Census.

In this modality, the dispersion of resources has already begun since Monday.

He recalled that for none of these supports, the Government of Mexico asks for no support.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

The holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, reported the progress in Solidarity Loans to the Word.

So far there is 120 thousand 299 credits that have already been paid. He also explained that there are 137 thousand 201 applications approved.

Dispersion of resources

Galia Borja Gómez, treasurer of the Federation, reported that progress has been made in granting loans.

Again, he indicated that there is a very low percentage of rejections that are 1-2 percent.

Borja also unveiled the advantages of financial inclusion as a way to access benefits for companies and individuals, especially in times of emergency such as the pandemic.

Fonacot relief plan

Alberto Ortiz Bolaños, General Director of Fonacot, indicated that, for 45 years, it has granted credits to formal workers in Mexico.

Ortiz Bolaños indicated that, since last year, the interest rates for credits and that these range from six to 30 months.

According to the official, Fonacot has the largest portfolio of payroll loans with two million of them and is the fifth largest portfolio in the country.

On a normal day, Fonacot grants 6,000 credits, 100,000 a month and 1,200,000 a year.

The credits are granted based on the income of the worker and can be applied from one and three months and even four months of the employee.

Fonacot implemented the Relief Plan with which workers who cannot cover with payment plans in the months of April and May, may transfer these payments until the end of the life of the loan without this affecting the credit bureau.

This plan will apply to all credits nationwide. The distribution of these are shown on the following map. Mexico City has more of them.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital