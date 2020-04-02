Despite certain privacy issues that have led the company to stop developing new features to focus on improving the security of the platform, Zoom has become the most used video call application during the period of confinement in which a good part of the global population is submerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people and organizations have opted for this platform to carry out videoconferences, work meetings and even online classes. At the time, we already explained how to use the platform to make group video calls, and now we have decided to review some of the Zoom’s most interesting features and tricks to get even more out of the tool.

Put any image as virtual background

Probably the favorite feature of most people who use Zoom. When making a video call, you can change your background for a virtual image. By default, Zoom offers you the possibility to choose between several predefined backgrounds – some of them animated – although at any time you can select your own image to use as the background.

To do this, within a video call, just touch the up arrow icon next to the “Stop video” button and select the “Choose virtual background” option. Then tap the “+” icon and select the image you want to use.

Zoom in on the image to appear closer

This is a trick that only works in Zoom mobile app. To enlarge the image and appear closer in the viewing window of other people, just zoom in on the image with two fingers just as you would to enlarge a photo.

Activate the “beauty mode”

Another curious function that includes zoom is the possibility of adding to the image a “beauty filter” that smoothes facial features and gets rid of defects. To activate it, go to the video settings and check the option “Activate video filter”.

Use the “Gallery” mode to see all the participants

By default, a Zoom video call will appear on the screen those person who is speaking at all times. However, when it comes to teaching online or holding meetings, it can be interesting activate the gallery mode that shows up to 49 participants on the screen. You can activate this mode at the top right of the call screen.

Share only one area of ​​your screen

Maybe on some occasion you need share the content of your screen to show what you are seeing to the rest of the participants. But you may not want to share everything that appears on your screen.

Fortunately, Zoom includes an option that offers the possibility of share only part of the screen. To do this, click on “Share screen”, and go to the “Advanced” tab where you will find the function “Part of the screen”, which will allow you to choose the area to be shown to the rest of the meeting participants.

Enter video calls with the camera and microphone disabled by default

If you need to prepare before entering a meeting, but don’t want to be late, Zoom offers you the possibility to enter with the camera and microphone disabled, and activate them once you are inside.

To do so, you only need to access the Zoom settings, and within the “Video” section, check the option “Turn off my video when I join a meeting”. You must do the same with the audio in its corresponding section, unchecking the option “Mute the microphone when I am joining a meeting *”.

Ask permission to speak

Another curious feature included in Zoom is the possibility of Ask permission to speak: During a meeting, open the “Participants” menu and tap on the “Raise your hand” option. So, the person who is speaking will know that you want to say something, and by the way you will prevent several participants from speaking simultaneously.

Save your video calls for later viewing

Sometimes it can be interesting save a video call or meeting to see it later, or share it with those team members who have not been able to participate. For record a meeting, use the key combination “Alt + R” on Windows, or Command + Shift + R on Mac **.

Try the “driving mode

I’m afraid it won’t be a very useful feature during the quarantine period, but it never hurts to know it’s there. If you use Zoom into your mobileYou can use the driving mode, which deactivates the camera and forces you to touch the screen to be able to speak and thus avoid distractions while driving. If you need to use it, you should only access a meeting with your mobile, and swipe right on the screen.

Hide participants with camera off

If you do not want those who do not have a camera or have decided not to activate it to appear in the meeting window, you can hide them from the Zoom settings, in the “Video” section, checking the option “Hide participants without video”.

Create anonymous surveys

When making a joint decision, it may be a good idea to use one of the anonymous surveys integrated in Zoom. This tool should be available in the meeting toolbar, but if it is not, the meeting administrator can activate it through the “Account settings” section in the “Account administration” menu. The company itself shows us how this option works in a video, available on these lines.

Mute all participants quickly

Are all the participants speaking at the same time? You can Mute everyone quickly with the “Alt + M” key combination in Windows, or “Cmd + Ctrl + M” on MacOS.

Follow Andro4all