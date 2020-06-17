Sta.María®, the 100% pure spring water brand, for the first time gave voice to the water to tell what happens from when it originates in the form of rain until it springs from the spring, narrating the story of this trip of 12 years that gives you unique characteristics in each drop.

“For us, the journey through water is very important and today we focus on it. Like the maturation of good wines, Sta.María® acquires minerals and a unique flavor in each year of filtration: since it falls in the form of rain, it is filtered by volcanic rocks and reaches the basin to sprout in the form of a spring. For this reason, we are proud to show this trip in a unique way ”, stated Genevieve Farjeat, Marketing Director of Nestlé Waters México.

Emphasizing the water cycle and focusing the message on how the rain infiltrates the forest, its passage through the subsoil until it springs from the spring helps to raise awareness about the care and importance of the forest; environment with which Sta.María® maintains an inalienable commitment and that it executes through all the mechanisms that local, federal and international organizations allow it to ensure an optimal future for both the forest and the spring.

“This trip we have also traveled, we learn every day to value nature. We found support in the National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) to integrate communities to the care of the forest, together we have managed to reforest more than 77 hectares, which ensures a safe journey for our precious drop ”Genevieve Farjeat on alliances with federal agencies , Marketing Director of Nestlé Waters México.

The drop that stars in the story requires 12 years to transform from the rain to the spring. When we manage to put that walk into perspective, the intrinsic value of the forest is strongly reflected. From the first fortnight of June the message will be transmitted and hopes to raise awareness of both the importance of the environment and the value of pure spring water.

This campaign will be present on pay television, digital media, outdoor and point of sale. To learn more about the 12 years of Sta.Maria® natural water filtration and our efforts to take care of the environment, visit: www.agua-stamaria.com.mx

