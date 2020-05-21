Contrary to expectations, statistics and forecasts, Fluminense won, for 12 years, the spot for the semifinals of the 2008 Copa Libertadores. It was on May 21 that, ruled by Washington, Tricolor beat São Paulo by 3 to 1 in a unforgettable night at Maracanã. When the clock clocked 46 minutes into the second half, Flu scored one of the most beautiful chapters in the club’s history, despite the traumatic ending of that competition.

After making the best campaign of the group stage among the 16 classified, Fluminense eliminated Atlético Nacional (COL) in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, he found himself in front of São Paulo, who was the great team of the country at that time after being champion of the last two editions of the Brasileirão (and ended up winning one more at the end of the year), besides being three times champion of the continental competition three years earlier.

São Paulo played with strong numbers in favor. He had never been eliminated by Fluminense in a knockout. In the four disputes, all ended with São Paulo classifications. In addition, he came from four unbeaten games and had never been eliminated at this stage of the tournament. Flu did not beat rivals by a difference of two goals in Maracanã 40 years ago. But, as Renato Gaúcho stated at the time, “taboos are meant to be broken”.

Fluminense had qualified for the 2008 Libertadores thanks to the previous year’s Copa do Brasil title. He had not participated in the competition since 1985, the season following the Brazilian title. In the first leg, at Morumbi, they lost 1 to 0. At Maracanã, the atmosphere dictated the pace of the exciting match. This, in fact, was the sixth game with the largest audience in Fluminense in the 21st century, with 72,910 people present and 68,191 paying.

At 12 minutes, Flu opened the scoring with Washington, who was the first one that night. São Paulo did not surrender and equalized the score in the second half, at 25 minutes, with Adriano. The cariocas’ response, however, came with a lightning goal a minute later. Conca launched in the area and Dodô put it between Rogério Ceni’s legs to give Flu the advantage.

So, Renato Gaúcho’s team went up and pressed. The side of the São Paulo team Joísol was still sent off and helped to increase the pace and volume of the game of Fluminense. At 46, the explosion of joy at Maracanã. After a corner kick from Thiago Neves, Washington climbed higher than anyone to put his head on the angle and secure the Flu in the Libertadores semifinal, where he faced Boca Juniors (ARG).

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 3 X 1 SÃO PAULO

Place: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date / time: 05/21/2008, at 9:50 pm (from Brasília)

Referee: Carlos Amarilla (PAR)

Assistants: Manuel Bernal (PAR) and Tiburcio Gauto (PAR)

Income / public: R $ 1,575,365.00 / 72,910 (68,191 paying)

Yellow cards: Luiz Alberto (FLU); Dagoberto, Joilson (SPO)

Red cards: Joilson, 39 ‘/ 2nd T (SPO)

Goals: Washington, 11 ‘/ 1st Q (1-0); Adriano, 25 ‘/ 2º T (1-1); Dodô, 26 ‘/ 2º T (2-1);

Washington, 46 ‘/ 2nd Q (3-1)

FLUMINENSE: Fernando Henrique, Gabriel (Alan, 43 ‘/ 2nd Q), Thiago Silva, Luiz Alberto and Junior Cesar; Ygor (Maurício, 36 ‘/ 2ºT), Arouca (Dodô, 9’ / 2ºT), Cícero, Conca and Thiago Neves; Washington. Coach: Renato Gaúcho.

SAO PAULO: Rogério Ceni, Jancarlos (Joilson, interval), Alex Silva, Miranda and Richarlyson; Zé Luis, Fábio Santos, Hernanes and Hugo (Jorge Wagner, 33 ‘/ 2nd Q); Dagoberto (Aloísio, 12 ‘/ 2º T) and Adriano. Coach: Muricy Ramalho.

