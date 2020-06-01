A day like today, but 12 years ago, Santos Laguna got his third star in Liga MX, the last title that the old Crown saw, in that memorable 2008 Closing.

Although the Warriors could not win at home in their three duels (all back), they took advantage of their offensive power to get good advantages on the goings.

With more than 40 degrees Celsius in the region, those of Daniel Guzmán reached the definition of the championship with a favorable aggregate of 2-1 against Cruz Azul, thanks to goals from Fernando Arce and Christian Benítez in the country’s capital.

The match against the cement players was not easy for the Albiverdes, who one tournament earlier, were eliminated in the semifinals, despite being leaders in the 2007 Apertura, with 13 undefeated matches.

But the management of the meeting was almost perfect for the lagoons, who had their loyal followers as allies and the extreme heat that melted some elements of the Celestial Machine into an authentic boiler on the Avila Camacho Causeway.

An incursion from the left by Édgar Castillo, who reached the area prospered, when he transferred the one from segments to Daniel Ludueña, who, after controlling the ball, drew a shot that nested at the angle of the Cruz-Azul goal, to put the locals in advantage on the lap and 3-1 on aggregate.

“Chucho” Benítez bit by bit drilled into the cement lag. The Ecuadorian in the complement, crashed a shot in the post, which could sentence the final.

Cruz Azul never lowered his arms and Jaime Lozano deflected a ball to bring them closer on the scoreboard, with few minutes to play, although there was no time for the team led by Gerardo Torrado.

The league was emotional for the Warriors, who in the semifinal with an agonizing goal from Arce in replacement time, eliminated the Rayados del Monterrey, for their best position in the general table.

In the quarterfinals, those of “Travieso” Guzmán reported the Rays of Necaxa, who had entered the big party of Mexican soccer, by eliminating the Red and Black from the Atlas in the repechage.

The way

Santos achieved the title despite not winning any league game in the old Corona.

n In the quarterfinals Santos beat Rayos del Necaxa with a 3-2 aggregate.

n In the semifinals, the Warriors came from behind to equal 3-3 on aggregate with Rayados and advance for better position in the table.

n To obtain his third title, Santos beat Cruz Azul 3-2, on the global scoreboard.

