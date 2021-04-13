12-year-old Lleyton Hewitt’s son wins Australian junior title

Cruz Hewitt, son of former world number one Lleyton Hewitt, won the Australian junior title that has been contested on clay in Canberra. The 12-year-old did not lose a set in five games and, in addition, he also took the title of doubles with Asher Brownrigg.

Cruz Hewitt’s initial success has not been a surprise, given the way he hit the racket when he shared training with his father, Captain of the Australian Davis Cup team.

His style on the court is also very reminiscent of Lleyton’s. “I am very proud to take home the title at the Clay Court Nationals. I had a great week in Canberra,” he wrote on his Instagram after the win.

If Cruz wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, he must do so quickly, since Lleyton became the world’s youngest male number one at age 20 and spent 80 total weeks at the top, winning the US Open and Wimbledon.