Jennifer Daly, Juliet’s mother, was desperate and very sad, because her 12-year-old daughter contracted COVID-19 and had to be airlifted to the hospital to save her life.

As Juliet’s health began to worsen, her family had to drive from their home, located north of Lake Pontchartrain, to the hospital in New Orleans, where they confirmed that the girl had a coronavirus.

“She is the sweetest girl in the world and she didn’t deserve this. I was praying to God, ‘please help me sir, please.’ ”

This is how Jennifer told the local media her bitter experience knowing that her daughter had COVID-19.

What Juliet’s family never imagined was that the girl would get so bad, to the point of having a heart attack, so the doctors had to perform CPR for two minutes before the minor came back to life again.

“I died and returned”: Juliet

Juliet did not experience all of the symptoms related to COVID-19, such as shortness of breath, but she did have a lot of stomach pain and vomiting.

So her mom, who is a radiologist, thought it might be appendicitis or some kind of stomach upset, but soon Juliet’s lips turned blue and her limbs were cold.

This is how Juliet arrived at her local hospital where she suffered a heart attack, so she had to be airlifted to Ochsner Medical Center, where she remained hospitalized for 10 days.

The doctor Jake Kleinmahon, who was one of those who treated Juliet, explained that this has been one of the most serious cases of COVID-19 that he has seen in children:

The upper chamber of his heart was not working properly with the lower chamber and he was developing a “multi-system organ failure”.

The 12-year-old girl was kept on a ventilator for four days, until she was eventually able to breathe again on her own. She was discharged on April 15 and the doctors explained that Juliet will be able to continue having a “completely normal” life.



Symptoms of COVID-19 in children are not the same as those experienced by adults

Kleinmahon explained that children who get COVID-19 often experience different symptoms than adults.

For example, abdominal pain and even a rash are common in children in other cases.

