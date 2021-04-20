12-year-old boy confronts man for having Confederate flag in his garden

Today, it seems that there is a light of hope between the little generations, who every day are permeated by various acts, experiences and ideas that make them have a freer mind and without prejudice.

This has made the little ones show a more demanding and courageous attitude in the face of circumstances that at this moment should be socially unacceptable.

Example of it is the video shared on TikTok by user @ thomasparis05 about a small altercation that he starred a couple of days ago with a 12-year-old boy, thinking that he would receive good comments without imagining the wave of criticism that it would generate.

It turns out that a security camera that he has installed on the porch of his house captured the moment in which he was sitting in a chair, enjoying the afternoon, when suddenly a child riding a bicycle approaches his property.

As it was raining, it is only possible to distinguish that the boy stops in front of this man to ask him a question about the flag hanging outside his house.

Floored at this 12 year old bike child pulling up on this man’s front lawn and annihilating his shit over his confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/M6zu6BNzY2 – holidaykirk (@HolidayKirk) April 16, 2021

The flag this man put up in his home is a Confederate flag, but he responded to the boy by saying that it was an “American symbol.”

“Uh no, it’s a bloody racist flag,” replied the minor.

In the video you can see how the man continues talking to the boy, who finally replies that “he is not stupid.”

“Do your research before coming here so you don’t sound like an idiot. You are the one who comes to tell me to remove a flag. It is a freedom to fly that flag, “added the man.

Annoyed, the child reiterates his point of view that his flag is a symbol of racism, which makes the adult even more angry.

“Maybe you should do the research!” Was what the boy says to the man before getting on his bicycle to leave the place.

Although @ thomasparis05 originally posted the video to his account to supposedly show how proud he was to “give history lessons” to a child, the truth is that his video was severely criticized, to such an extent that he ended up deleting his TikTok account.

Finally, a Reddit user rescued the video where it is clearly seen that it was a flag that had things from the Confederate and elements of the American one that he had on his porch @ thomasparis05, thanks to the fact that he rescued a video that he had uploaded before on TikTok.

This clip generated even more negative comments against this person and at the same time, a great recognition to the child for his courage to argue and put someone who perhaps defends racism in his place.

