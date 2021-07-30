12 Ways to Heal and Cover It

Listen, if you’ve spent way more time than you’d like to admit trying to get rid of a hickey fast, I can assure you that you’re most definitely not alone. But here’s the hard truth about hickeys: There’s no DIY hack or product out there that’s going to get rid of your bruise overnight (and, fun fact, a lot of ’em can actually make your hickey more irritated — lookin’ at you, peppermint oil).

The legit best thing you can do for a hickey is to simply leave it TF alone and let it heal. I know, not fun to hear, but it’s the truth. Still, There are definitely a few safe tips and tricks that can help make the healing process a little less brutal (esp if you aren’t down to wear a turtleneck for a week straight — IYKYK). So keep scrolling for 12 tried-and-true methods for getting rid of a hickey, including a few derm-approved tips (arnica creams! Cold compresses! Vitamin K!) That are kiiinda genius, if you ask me.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How fast do hickeys go away?

Everyone’s healing time varies, but dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor at Yale, says you can expect your hickey to stick around for at least one week. And while there’s nothing you can do to get rid of a hickey overnight (sorry, just being real with you — bruises can take a minute to go away), there are a few things you can do to help speed up the process a bit. Here’s what you should try:

1. Apply a cold compress or spoon to your hickey ASAP

.

Alright, before you do anything, grab a clean spoon and throw it in your freezer for eight to ten minutes. Then, while your hickey is ideally relatively fresh, firmly press the cold spoon on top of the affected area. It might feel kinda uncomfy, but even derms agree that you should trust the process. “The cold will help minimize the blood seeping out of the vessels into the skin, ”Says dermatologist Doris Day, MD, adding that you’ll want to repeat this a few times throughout the day to keep swelling down.

2. Treat your hickey with Visine

Courtesy Image

Visine Red Eye Comfort Redness Relief Eye Drops

Yes, Visine, as in the eye drops. Dr. Gohara says applying a dab to your bruise once or twice a day will help constrict your blood vessels and make your hickey less obvious. Just make sure you aren’t using it on any open wounds or cuts — only straight-up bruises — to avoid any possible irritation.

3. Skip the essential oils

.

Speaking of irritation, it’s probably best to avoid essential oils (like peppermint) when it comes treating a hickey. Dr. Gohara says they aren’t really your best option for getting rid of hickeys — especially if you’ve got sensitive skin. “Essential oils are more likely to cause dermatitis, ” she says. “They may increase blood flow, but who wants a hickey and a huge rash too?” There is an exception though, which brings me to …

4. Try an arnica cream on your hickey

.

“Arnica is a flowering herb that’s been used for bruising for thousands of years,” says Dr. Gohara. The healing powers of arnica are chalked up to one of its main components, helenalin, which Dr. Gohara says is an anti-inflammatory that helps calm your body’s natural swelling response. Try treating your hickey with a topical arnica cream once a day until the swelling and bruising subsides.

5. Conceal your hickey with makeup

Courtesy Image

Dermablend Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer

I know this isn’t what you really want to hear, but when in doubt, the easiest (and fastest) way to hide a hickey is with your favorite concealer or foundation. Blend your go-to formula on clean, dry skin with a damp makeup sponge and lock it all in with a quick dust of setting powder. Need a rec? I’m a fan of Dermablend Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer (pictured above) and Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer.

6. Get rid of a hickey by eating fresh pineapple

.

Next up, run to the grocery store and grab some fresh pineapple. “Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain that really helps with bruising,” says Dr. Gohara. Don’t worry, you won’t need to slather a slice of pineapple on your hickey or anything like that. Simply eating or drinking it will help you get your enzyme fix. “Eating fresh pineapple, if possible, is most effective,” she adds.

7. Eat plenty of vitamin K – rich foods

.

Hot tip: Vitamin K — which is found in foods like broccoli, kale, spinach, and brown rice—helps your body absorb clots of pooled blood, like your hickey. So down a salad or throw some kale in your smoothie to speed up the recovery of your hickey. You can also apply vitamin K topically, BTW, and these creams and serums are a great place to start:

Reviva Labs Vitamin K Cream

VitaMedica Arnica Plus K Cream

Instaderm Vitamin K Cream With Arnica

8. Moisturize your hickey with aloe vera

.

Fun fact: Aloe vera is way more than just a slimy plant that feels wonderful on sunburns. Thanks to its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, a thin layer of aloe vera cream or gel can keep your hickey from swelling up. Just keep in mind that applying aloe vera to your hickey twice a day isn’t going to make it magically disappear — it is a bruise, after all — but it’ll definitely help speed up the healing time (which can take anywhere from two days to two weeks, BTW).

9. Massage your hickey with a banana peel

.

Okay, this is going to sound a little bizarre, but banana peels are actually the unsung hero of the hickey-fighting game, since they’re loaded with skin-soothing antioxidants and vitamins. Remove the peel from a ripe banana and gently rub it all over that hickey of yours. Again, it’s not going to totally erase it, but it’ll help it heal way faster (and, like, less painfully).

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

10. Apply a warm compress

.

Sooooo, it’s been four days since you got your hickey and it’s still there — welp, it’s officially time to bring some heat into the equation, which will allow new blood to circulate throughout the area, helping it heal faster. Just wet a washcloth with warm water and firmly hold it on the bruised area for about five minutes (and since you definitely don’t want to burn your skin, remember that warm> hot).

11. Try a vitamin C cream on your hickey

GETTY IMAGES

There’s a good chance vitamin C is already in your skincare routine. The ultra-effective ingredient helps boost your skin’s collagen production (aka what keeps your skin looking soft and healthy), which is kinda important when you’re trying to heal a hickey. Again, don’t expect any miracles, but applying a vitamin C cream to the affected area during the healing process is a smart move.

Andalou Naturals Probiotic + C Renewal Cream

Ren Clean Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Glow Moisturizer

The Body Shop Vitamin C Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

12. Promote circulation with a toothbrush

.

Would this really be a hickey survival guide if I didn’t at least mention the toothbrush method? Here’s the gist: Using a toothbrush with super-soft bristles (you don’t want anything to tear or peel your skin!), gently move the brush over your hickey to simulate blood circulation. You’ll want to move the bristles in different directions to make sure the clotted blood has room to spread, repeating the process for five to 10 minutes. It won’t feel great, and definitely don’t press too hard, but try repeating it every day while your hickey fades.

The final word

There ya have it: Now you’re equipped with the best, no – BS tricks for getting rid of a hickey. Just remember though, that while these DIY solutions will definitely speed up the healing time of your hickey, they unfortunately won’t make ’em disappear overnight. But if you walk through these steps, you can expect your hickey to heal noticeably faster — and that, my friends, is what I call a win.

Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io