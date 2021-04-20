12 titles to understand what happens to the Earth

04/20/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

Some are already classics in their field and others will end up being. This selection includes twelve books published in recent years, essential in any library worth its salt on climate change and global warming. Any of them would be an excellent gift on the occasion of the Earth Day (this Thursday 22) or for Book Day, which is celebrated on Friday 23. Several of these works, in addition to explaining the reason for the current situation on the planet, propose solutions to face the greatest challenge that humanity has faced, which threatens its own survival.

Qualification: The weather casino. Why not taking action against climate change carries risk and creates uncertaintyAuthor : William Nordhaus

Year: 2019

Synopsis:Stopping global warming is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity. It is an enormously complex process that goes through three inescapable keys: understanding and accepting its seriousness; approve measures that make CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases more expensive; and seek technologies that allow to substitute the use of fossil fuels. The author, a Nobel laureate in economics, helps to understand climate change and explains how to remedy it.

Qualification: Nuclear war and environmental catastropheAuthor: Noam Chomsky & Laray Polk

Year: 2020

Synopsis: It addresses two essential issues for the survival of humanity: nuclear disarmament and the search for sustainable energy, both of which have the potential to produce catastrophe: an uninhabitable world due to scarcity of water, food and habitable land. The book includes several interviews with Noam Chomsky conducted by Laray Polk, in which he warns of the consequences of continuing to postpone nuclear disarmament and the search for sustainable energy.

Qualification: The inhospitable planet. Life after warm-upAuthor: David Wallace-Wells

Year: 2019

Synopsis: Sea level rise is not even the tip of the gigantic iceberg of horrors that threaten life on Earth: fires, hurricanes, droughts, floods & mldr; All these manifestations of climate change are just a preview of what is to come: famines, plagues, an unbreathable air, increasingly massive migrations, economic collapse and even global armed conflicts. The author constructs the story of the imminent consequences of the ecological crisis.

Qualification: Now! The greatest challenge in human historyAuthor: Aurélien Barrau

Year: 2019

Synopsis:Planet Earth is dying. In the last forty years, more than four hundred million European birds have disappeared, around half of the wildlife population has died, pollution causes more than seven million premature deaths a year, much of the Great Barrier Reef is doomed to disappear, global warming threatens to collapse the planet & mldr; The situation is borderline; the challenge, immense. You have to do something now. Now!

Qualification: Revenge of the Earth. Gaia theory and the future of humanityAuthor: James loovelock

Year: 2020

Synopsis:For thousands of years humanity has exploited the planet without considering the consequences. Now that global warming is evident, the Earth begins to take revenge, Humanity is on the verge of self-destruction and all the solutions proposed or applied so far (biomass, solar energy & mldr;) cannot solve the problem. The author explains what is happening and proposes realistic solutions for the greatest challenge that human beings have had to face.

Qualification: And now what do I do: How to avoid climate guilt and take actionAuthor: Andreu Escrivà

Year: 2020

Synopsis: Climate change is the greatest challenge facing humanity in this century. How should we act amid apocalyptic and blaming messages? Does it help a person to change their habits? What does a four-day workweek have to do with a plastic-wrapped onion? Something must be done to save the planet. And while there is no magic bullet, this book provides tools for activating yourself and driving change in others.

Qualification: Argonaut. Modern vicissitudes between the ocean and climate changeAuthor: Pablo Rodríguez Ros

Year: 2020

Synopsis: After ten years of research in seas and oceans on the effect that climate change has on them, Pablo Rodríguez Ros, doctor in Marine Sciences and great popularizer, has published this work, which combines science and humanism and addresses the global crisis from contemporary scientific exploration. Through his experience it is possible to understand the scope of the impact of climate change and, above all, that we still have time to change things.

Qualification: The New Green Order: How the Energy Transition Will Change the WorldAuthor: Pedro Fresco

Year: 2020

Synopsis: The process of transition from a model based on fossil fuels to one based primarily on renewable energy is one of the greatest challenges that humanity has ever faced. The permanence of civilization is at stake. The process will lead to a new social, economic and geopolitical model with enormous transformations. The author unravels the keys to this challenge and the new geopolitical keys to come.

Qualification: Climate refugees: A great challenge of the 21st centuryAuthor: Miguel Pajares placeholder image

Year: 2020

Synopsis:Climate change causes desertification, loss of huge areas of crops, diminished drinking water, rising sea levels and increasingly destructive hurricanes. All of this will produce significant population movements, both internal and migrations. The book shows the dimension of the climatic impacts, and analyzes in depth the climatic displacements and migrations that are already taking place and those that may be registered in the coming decades.

Qualification: One country to 500: Consequences of the pandemic and climate change in Spain0Author: Jose Luis Gallego

Year: 2020

Synopsis:Science has been proving for more than a century that global warming is unequivocal and that it has been triggered by human beings with their daily activities. But there is more and more contempt for scientific knowledge, and involutionary ideological movements emerge, such as climate atheism – a superstition equivalent to flat Earth -, creationism, palmistry or astrology. The author believes that all this must be answered with two tools: science and reason.

Qualification: This changes everything. Capitalism against the climateAuthor: Naomi Klein

Year: 2015

Synopsis: ‘This Changes Everything’ is a brilliant explanation of the reasons why the climate crisis challenges us to abandon definitively the ideology of “free market”, to restructure the global economy and to remake our political systems. In this book, Naomi Klein argues that climate change is a warning that forces us to rethink our current economic model, already failed in many aspects, and argues that the massive reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is the only opportunity to shorten the huge economic inequalities, rethink our fractured democracies and rebuild local economies.

Qualification: Climate change in the Mediterranean. Processes, risks and policies Author:Climate change in the Mediterranean. Processes, risks and policies

Juan Romero and Jorge Olcina

Year: 2021

Synopsis: The Mediterranean will be one of the areas most affected by climate change on a global scale and can have profound impacts on the coastal countries of southern Europe, including Spain, if it is not acted on quickly and effectively. First-level research allows us to know the nature of the ongoing processes, impacts, risks and high priorities to promote adaptation, mitigation and regulation policies. A book written by two leading Spanish researchers who give a close view of a global problem.