Room size and distance

For choose the ideal soundbar you have to consider the size of the room and the distance you sit from the bar.

We have explained that many sound bars work by bouncing sound off walls. In other cases, they position the audio around us, based on certain algorithms.

In both cases distances are important. If there is a lot of distance between the bar and the listeners or the walls, surely the sound will not be forceful. If there is too little, it can be distorted, or mix the different channels, losing 3D spatiality.

In the specifications of each bar you will find the room size or the distance to the recommended bar. Try to respect these data as much as you can, if you want the bar to fulfill its function correctly. Only then will you get the most out of it.

Remove all the obstacles you can

We have seen that for a sound bar to work properly, it has to orient the sound in certain directions, and even bounce off the walls.

Audio is distorted and changes direction with obstacles. If you want to enjoy adequate quality, you have to remove all the obstacles between the bar and the listeners, and between the bar and the walls: vases, decorative objects, lamps, etc.

The entire area through which the audio is transmitted must be clear. Only then the audio channels will not be mixed, nor will they be heard where they should not.

The placement of the bar

An important step to get the most out of the soundbar is its placement. They are designed to be placed under or in front of the television, either hanging on the wall, or on a table.

Since the sound comes out forward, which is where the listener sits, there really isn’t much difference between placing it on the wall, or on a table.

Yes it is important that you take into account the audio formats used. With classic standards like Doly Digital, DTS, etc., the speakers are facing forward or sideways, so you can place the bar directly under the TV, or even inside a cabinet.

But the new standards Dolby Atmos, DTS: X and Virtual DTS: X they project part of the audio towards the ceiling, for example to simulate an airplane that passes over our heads. If your soundbar supports any of these formats, don’t put it under the TV, and make sure there is nothing on top of it.